VALPARAISO — Police found a deceased man after responding at around 8:45 a.m. Sunday to a report of a downed man in a ditch near U.S. 30 and Linwood Avenue.
The incident appears to be a bicycle crash that resulted in the man's death. There does not appear to be signs of foul play. No other vehicles were involved, Valparaiso police said in a news release.
The male was identified and next of kin are being notified. Valparaiso Police and the Porter County coroner are investigating the incident.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.