PORTAGE — Deb Reynolds, wife of Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds, was found dead at her Portage home Tuesday morning following a sudden and yet-undetermined illness, according to the family.
"She was the binder that kept all of us together," said son David Reynolds II.
Deb, 67, was the person who coordinated family gatherings, loved attending events involving her six grandchildren and served as support for the sheriff, her son said.
"She was the silent partner," he said, "the stabilizing force for my dad."
Dave and Deb had returned home about a week earlier from an overseas vacation, according to David.
News of her sudden and unexpected death came as a shock to those at The Caring Place domestic abuse shelter in Valparaiso, where Deb had served for 18 years, most recently as director of client services, according to President and CEO Mary Beth Schultz.
"It's heartbreaking," Schultz said. "It's something you can't prepare for."
You have free articles remaining.
She said Deb began as a volunteer and worked her way up to a legal advocate before taking over in client services.
"We loved Debbi," Schultz said. "She did a wonderful job."
"Everyone knew they could count on her," she said. "I always knew she had my back."
David said his mother was born in Gary and was a lifelong resident of the Region. She had been married to the sheriff for 47 years and had three children and six grandchildren, the latter of whom fondly referred to her as La La.
Visitation is scheduled from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home in Portage.
A reception will follow at the Duneland Falls Banquet & Meeting Center on Ind. 149 in Portage.
Check back at nwi.com for updates.