Demonstrators rally outside Valparaiso post office to protest USPS changes

“I guarantee you it’s going to be a very high turnout election year,” Wenger said.

A record number of absentee ballots were cast in Porter County this spring, more than 15 times the 941 cast in 2016.

Indiana is one of a handful of states that require absentee voters to provide a reason they can’t vote in person. That rule was waived for the primary but not for the general election.

Wenger said voting in person is problematic for the elderly because it increases their risk of exposure to COVID-19. The majority of poll workers are older, too.

“A lot of them cancel last minute,” he said.

Carol McCreery and Frances Saar are voting absentee or early this year because they are planning to be poll workers. Saar has worked the polls for the past 20 or so elections, she said.

“I think it’s terrible, because it will interfere with the election, and they’re doing this intentionally, in my mind,” McCreery said.