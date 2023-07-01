VALPARAISO — Memorial Opera House Executive Director Scot MacDonald has turned in his notice.

He announced his resignation on Facebook, noting that he is leaving Aug. 11 to become director of Theatre Charlotte in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“I’m sad to leave Valparaiso and the colleagues that have become dear friends, but I am so excited for new opportunities, and I look very forward to working with a new team of storytellers and colleagues,” he said.

“I’m honored to say the least and look forward a bright future not only in North Carolina, but for the team here in Valparaiso.”

Porter County Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, is a longtime supporter of the opera house.

“When Scot and I started working together, the opera house was bleeding out,” she said. “He and his staff have turned it into a venue that is bursting at the seams with events, programs and education. He's poured his heart and soul into expanding the arts in Porter County. I am going to miss him dearly. Charlotte is very lucky to have him.”

Among MacDonald’s accomplishments has been to bring the Penguin Project to Indiana. That program provides a theater experience to children and adults with disabilities.

MacDonald told the story of how he came to the opera house.

“In 2006, I was fortunate enough to be a part of the cast of ‘Mame,’ and I found a place and a group of people that made me feel safe and welcome. I volunteered off and on for six years and then I was asked to join the staff as a part-timer. A little bit later I moved to full time, and when it was time, I moved into the position of executive director.

“It hasn’t always been easy, but it has always been incredibly rewarding. Our team has strived to tell stories that ring true and to be welcoming to everyone who comes through our doors. There’s a certain magic about the building, and that doesn’t follow one person.”

The 1893 Memorial Opera House has been the subject of controversy in recent years, with the County Council and Board of Commissioners stalemated on necessary renovations and a potential addition to connect to the 1860 sheriff’s residence next door.