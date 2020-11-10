Don Quijote Restaurant, patrons raise hefty sum for VNA Meals on Wheels

VALPARAISO — Don Quijote Restaurant and patrons have raised more than $60,000 to support VNA Meals on Wheels program.

Due to COVID, the program recently saw a 57% increase in need and needed a new walk-in refrigerator to meet the additional demand. The funds raised will allow the program to serve 300 Porter County seniors daily with meal deliver and wellness checkups.

“We can’t thank the community enough for coming together to accomplish this goal,” said Kim Olesker, president & CEO of United Way of Porter County. “Feeding residents who have never needed assistance before is just one of the many needs that has arisen since COVID began.”

VNA Meals on Wheels is a partnership between VNA of Northwest Indiana, Pines Village Retirement Communities and United Way of Porter County. Thanks to a matching grant opportunity through United Way of Porter County, a portion of the proceeds will go to support other community feeding programs as well.

“Crises either splinter communities or pull us together,” said Bob Franko, president & CEO of VNA of Northwest Indiana. “Coming together often takes the courage and leadership of key groups and people. I’m so proud of our United Way of Porter County in uniting us to do all we can to keep our families and friends safe.”

To learn more about what United Way is doing and to donate, visit unitedwaypc.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.