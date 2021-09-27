Donations collected for Afghan refugees at Camp Atterbury

VALPARAISO — The Center Township trustee's office will collection donations through Thursday morning for the thousands of Afghan refugees temporarily housed at Camp Atterbury.

Trustee Jesse Harper said he put out a call for donations earlier this month after learning the Indiana Department of Homeland Security was seeking donations for the 6,000 to 7,000 refugees at Camp Atterbury.

Americans don't agree on much politically these days, but about 80% support helping Afghan refugees as they arrive in this country, Harper said.

"So many of them helped the United States government for 20 years at risk to their own lives and their families' lives and, most importantly, they helped the American troops that were over there," Harper said. "I feel it's our duty to help them as they transition to this country."

About 40% of the refugees are young than 14, he said.

The refugees are in need of the following items:

• Men's and women's unbranded, modest clothes such as long-sleeve T-shirts, underwear, pants and jackets in sizes small to large. No shorts or tank tops.

• Children's clothing, including newborn and baby clothes, hats and socks.