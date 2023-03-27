VALPARAISO — A drag show planned at the Porter County Expo Center has been canceled after organizers received threats of violence.

Rogue Syndicate, an organizer of offbeat events and entertainment, had planned to have a drag show as part of its Halfway to Halloween Market on May 20 at the Expo Center in Valparaiso.

It's been hosting events at the Expo for four years but ran into controversy this time after a Facebook post circulated that mentioned children under 12 would be admitted for free to the event.

"As you all know there has been a lot of pushback about our event having a drag show, and unfortunately it has escalated to a point that we are receiving threats of violence from the conservative opposition. Safety has been our number one priority, and this has now reached a point that we do not feel it is safe to continue having a drag show as part of our events at the Expo," organizers posted on social media. "It is unfortunate to see the level of fear and hate towards marginalized communities that still exists in Northwest Indiana and beyond."

The event garnered criticism online, including from former 1st District congressional candidate Jennifer-Ruth Green. She described it as "absolutely abhorrent" and gave out the organizers' email address in a social media post.

"Please communicate that our children deserve better," she posted.

Porter County Expo Director Lori Daly said the event had been held for years without any previous incident or complaint.

"Someone was going to drive up and stop the show himself," Daly said. "I was called a groomer, a pedo, I am going to hell, how do I sleep at night. The organizers got it a lot worse."

Halfway to Halloween Market organizers said they would not risk anyone's safety by hosting the drag show but would still host the market. Rogue Syndicate has been hosting events at the Expo since 2019 but is now looking for a new venue.

"We are incredibly disappointed to be canceling the drag show. We understand how important inclusive events are in the community and we are not changing our mission, but we will not put anyone at risk to achieve it," Rogue Syndicate posted. "This situation also shows how important it is to pay attention to your local elections and be involved in your community, especially if you are a Porter County resident. We hope you will still attend the market and support all the small businesses that are involved."

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week Old Lake County Jail Old Lake County Jail Old Lake County Jail Old Lake County Jail Highland's first-ever tattoo studio Merrillville is drafting a new master plan Merrillville is drafting a new master plan Merrillville is drafting a new master plan Sports announcer Jason Benetti discusses cerebral palsy Sports announcer Jason Benetti discusses cerebral palsy Sports announcer Jason Benetti discusses cerebral palsy Paper or plastic? Students weigh in Paper or plastic? Students weigh in Paper or plastic? Students weigh in Indiana Dunes Indigenous Cultural Trail Indiana Dunes Indigenous Cultural Trail Downtown Hammond suffers departures, 'getting deserted,' but redevelopment looms Downtown Hammond suffers departures, 'getting barren,' but redevelopment looms MC Rotarians honor Hulse Girls basketball Player of the Year Asia Donald Gallery HTML code