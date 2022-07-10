Driver airlifted with life-threatening injuries after flipping 1950s roadster, officials say

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A driver was airlifted with life-threatening injuries after flipping a 1950s-era roadster in rural Porter County late Saturday night.

The single-vehicle crash took place at 11 p.m. Saturday on Calumet Avenue just north of Johnson Drive in Liberty Township, according to the Liberty Township Fire Department.

The driver had to be cut out of the wreckage of the overturned vintage car.

"Late-night passerby traffic in the area stated the occupant was still in the vehicle as it rested on its roof," the fire department said in a press release. "An early 1950s-era roadster traveling South on Calumet Avenue ended with the driver being trapped inside and extricated out of the vehicle by firefighters."

The unidentified driver was taken initially by ambulance to a local hospital "for serious life-threatening injuries." Air Ambulance then flew the driver to get more intensive, specialized life-saving trauma care at a hospital in Chicago.

The Porter County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the crash.