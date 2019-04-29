CHESTERTON — An Illinois man faces charges of public intoxication and public nudity following allegations of wandering around the Indiana Dunes State Park campground Saturday afternoon trying to enter tents and campers, according to police.
People camping at the site contacted authorities at 12:30 p.m. about the man, who was later identified as Daniel Mair, of Midlothian, according to Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Tyler Brock.
"He was trying to find his way back to his camper," Brock said.
Officers arrived on scene, found Mair back at his campsite and learned he had consumed alcohol off-site, Brock said. Alcohol is prohibited at the state park, but none was found at Brock's campsite, police said.
Mair was initially issued a warning for disorderly conduct but was observed a short time later by officers leaving his camper and urinating outside at his campsite, Brock said.
