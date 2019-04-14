CHESTERTON — The 2019 season of Chesterton’s European Market opens from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 4. Duneland community residents and tourists are welcomed to visit Third Street and Broadway in historic downtown Chesterton to experience this outdoor artisan and farmers’ market.
Each weekend this season, the market will boast more than 90 merchants, live musical performances from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., fresh food served on-site throughout the day and opportunities to enjoy gatherings with friends and family in Thomas Centennial Park.
“The best part about this weekly event is seeing the community come together to enjoy our downtown,” said Chad Burns, director of Chesterton’s European Market.
For more information about applying to or visiting Chesterton’s European Market, call the Chamber office at 219-926-5513, visit www.dunelandchamber.org, or email chad@dunelandchamber.org.