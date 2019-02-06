CHESTERTON — The Duneland Chamber of Commerce will host the Corkscrew & Brew event from noon to 4 p.m. March 16 at Thomas Centennial Park. This fourth annual event will gather local wineries and breweries for this springtime, tasting. This event is a fundraiser for the Duneland Chamber of Commerce and Thomas Centennial Park.
Corkscrew & Brew will feature tastings from over twenty wineries and breweries. Live music by the Gerry Hundt Trio will be playing in the park. Food will be available for purchase from Leroy’s “Hot Stuff."
Epic Limo Inc. will be there to safely transport people for free within the 46304 zip code. This is a 21 and older event. State ID required for entrance.
Tickets are $40 per person for general admission and $10 per person for designated drivers. Tickets may be purchased through Eventbrite.com or at the chamber office at 220 Broadway. Call 219-926-5513 or visit info@dunelandchamber.org for more information.