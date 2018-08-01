When the decision was made to build a new Duneland Boys & Girls Club in Chesterton, the goal was to provide a fun and safe after-school and summer facility for more kids to attend. Since opening the club’s “new doors” in April 2017, membership has increased and average daily attendance of youth visiting the club has more than doubled.
This summer, the club celebrated its 1,000th registered member. Taking this honor is 10-year-old Chloe Link, a student at Jackson Elementary in Chesterton.
“Our club has been very busy, and our staff is more than excited to have an annual membership of 1,000 youth and teens. We are proud to provide the types of activities and programs that interest kids, draw new kids into club membership and keep them coming back. Chesterton is an amazing community and we take considerable pride in being a viable resource for kids and families of our town,” said Ron Ranta, club director for the Duneland club.
As summer programming comes to an end, membership registration and renewal is now open for the school year.