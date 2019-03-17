Duneland Family YMCA Early Learning Academy to move

The Duneland Family YMCA has purchased of the Chesterton Montessori School building and property, which will become the new home of the Forchetti Family YMCA Center for Early Learning. “This is an incredibly exciting time for the Duneland Family YMCA, and for the children and families of the Duneland communities. It’s an opportunity to increase the quality of our care while doubling our capacity to serve children ages 6 weeks to 5 years. The YMCA provides a safe, nurturing environment while promoting each individual child’s social, emotional, physical and intellectual development,” said Dave Kasarda, Y CEO.
Jim and Terry Cavallo built, owned and operated the Montessori School for 36 years. Terry Cavallo shared, “Jim and I have been in education for nearly five decades; it’s been part of our whole lives," Terry Cavallo said. "We believe the early education for each and every child is the best gift that we could give them. We are sad to be closing this chapter of our lives working directly with children, but we feel confident that the staff of the Duneland YMCA Early Learning Academy will use our former building to carry on early learning for even more children in the Duneland communities for years to come, and we know that our teachers will carry on Montessori education in a different location under the care of a new owner.”
“At the Y, helping kids and families thrive is at the heart of our mission to serve,” said Shannon Spratley, Y chief operating officer. “This acquisition will allow not only program growth, but also a means to upgrade educational ratings. Our involvement with Paths to QUALITYTM means we are committed to providing a safe, nurturing and professional environment where children can grow and learn.”
The Duneland Family YMCA Board of Directors has spent the last three years researching the needs of the Duneland communities. A feasibility study that was conducted in 2018 clearly indicated that leaders of the Duneland communities place a huge value on high quality, affordable, safe early childhood education representing a clear indication that it was imperative that the Y Early Learning Academy find a permanent home to continue their important work
“Without a commitment to the community and a willingness to share resources, a landmark purchase like this would never be attainable. Without the generosity of individuals like John and Linnea, this wouldn’t be possible,” Dave Kasarda said. “The Duneland Family YMCA and the families of the Duneland communities will be forever grateful for the generous support of the Forchetti family.”
For more information, contact Shannon Spratley, (219) 921-0183 or sspratley@dunelandymca.org.