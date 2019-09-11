The Duneland Ski Club is looking for a few good skiers and snowboarders.
Half-priced memberships for new members will be offered from 2-5:30 p.m. Sept. 14 and Oct. 19 at Buddy & Pal’s in Schererville (340 U.S. 30).
Special half-price memberships will be offered to new members only on those dates; regular single membership is $30 and couples are $35. Discounts for families with children are also available.
A similar half-price membership drive will be held for Porter County skiers at the Slide Shop at the Pines Ski Area, 674 N. Meridian (south of U.S. 6), Valparaiso. The Slide Shop will be open for business and Duneland members will be on hand to talk to interested skiers on Nov. 9 and 10.
A full schedule of western and weekend ski trips has been set up. Western ski trips planned include Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Big Sky, Montana, and Whitefish, Montana.
Weekend bus trips are planned to Whitecap, Wisconsin; Indianhead and Blackjack, Michigan; and Boyne Highlands, Michigan. Drive-up trips are also planned.
Duneland Ski Club of Northwest Indiana holds meetings at 7:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month at 7:30 pm at The Gary Sportsmen Club, 10101 Madison St., Crown Point.
More information, including a membership application, can be found on the Duneland website (SkiDuneland.com) or by emailing the president at kimmyhart39@icloud.com or SKIBILLL@aol.com (three “Ls”). Phone numbers are Kim Zajicek, 219-242-9136, and Bill Leavitt, 219-789-5610.
Duneland Ski Club is a member of the Chicago Metropolitan Ski Council and the Indiana Ski Council.