Hundreds of gallons of diesel spilled at Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, officials say

BURNS HARBOR — Crews continued to clean up Monday after 700 to 800 gallons of diesel fuel spilled from a barge at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the Coast Guard responded to the scene after a tug boat operator reported the spill to authorities about 8 p.m. Sunday, Coast Guard Lt. Rachel Ault said.

The towing vessel Coloma L. Warner notified the Coast Guard of a diesel spill from the Warner Provider, a barge the vessel was pushing, Ault said.

The spill occurred as staff aboard the barge was transferring diesel from one storage tank to another within the barge, said Jennifer Hanson, spokeswoman for the Ports of Indiana.

No port operators were involved in the spill, she said. The Ports of Indiana was not notified of the spill until 6:30 a.m. Monday, Hanson said.

Staff on the Coloma L. Warner initiated a spill response, calling in a company to deploy containment booms around the fuel, Ault said.

The company also brought in two vacuum trucks to assist with the cleanup, she said.

Wind and wave conditions were favorable during the cleanup because most of the diesel was pushed into a natural collection point along a pier, Ault said.

Hanson said the spill was contained to the southwest corner of the port's east harbor arm.

Most of the diesel had been cleaned up by Monday afternoon, the Coast Guard said.

No adverse effects to the environment had been observed as of Monday, Ault said.

Two Coast Guard officials were expected to visit the port again Tuesday to ensure the cleanup is complete and that the spill did not affect the shoreline or wildlife in the area.

IDEM said an investigation was ongoing and details about the spill were still being gathered.