Chesterton mourns death of longtime police sergeant and SRO

CHESTERTON — Former Chesterton police Sgt. and School Resource Officer Randy Komisarcik died suddenly Wednesday night, according to Chief Tim Richardson.
Known to students as "Officer Randy," Komisarcik became the Duneland School Corporation's first SRO in 2002. The 54-year-old worked at Chesterton Middle School until his retirement in January 2020.
"Sgt. Komisarcik painstakingly and compassionately laid the foundation for the outstanding SRO program which remains, in expanded form, in full effect in the Duneland Schools," Richardson wrote in a Facebook post announcing the loss. “It’s impossible to number the young lives whom Officer Randy touched during his time at CMS."
Komisarcik served in the patrol and investigations divisions of the Chesterton Police Department before being promoted to the rank of corporal in 2000 and sergeant in 2010.
In 2011, Komisarcik was awarded the Chesterton Police Department's Lifesaving Award after performing the Heimlich maneuver on a choking seventh-grader, "certainly saving the young teen's life," Richardson wrote.
All Chesterton police officers will wear a mourning band across their badges until after Komisarcik's funeral. The large badge on the front of the Chesterton Police Department has also been draped in a black cloth.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Komisarcik on Sept. 4 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the Chesterton Middle School auditorium at 651 W. Morgan Ave. A memorial service will follow at 2:30 p.m.
Duneland School Corp. spokeswoman Bridget Martinson said the entire district "is deeply saddened" by Komisarcik's death.
"In speaking with Sgt. Komisarcik’s former colleagues over the past two days, I have been struck, over and over again, by the depth of their respect and love for him," Richardson wrote. "He was known universally as a great man who contributed greatly to the esprit de corps of the CPD."
