Chesterton mourns death of longtime police sergeant and SRO

A Celebration of Life will be held for Komisarcik on Sept. 4 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the Chesterton Middle School auditorium at 651 W. Morgan Ave. A memorial service will follow at 2:30 p.m.

Duneland School Corp. spokeswoman Bridget Martinson said the entire district "is deeply saddened" by Komisarcik's death.