Chesterton police issue numerous warnings, citations to unbelted drivers during 13-day blitz

CHESTERTON — Police warned and punished drivers who failed to wear seat belts during an almost two-week-long traffic blitz, the Chesterton Police Department announced Friday.

Police stopped 56 total vehicles during the 13-day, 20-hour traffic blitz, according to the Town of Chesterton. Officers issued 23 citations and 39 warnings and made one criminal arrest on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana. A saturation operation focused on the area along State Road 49 between Interstate 94 and the Indiana Toll Road.

The blitz was made possible by a grant from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration and part of the Click It To Live It Safe Family Travel Blitz, the Town of Chesterton said.

Similar traffic blitzes are conducted throughout the year by various police departments in the Region to target reckless and distracted driving. According to the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, approximately 30 departments throughout the Region received grants to conduct traffic enforcement blitzes this year.

In addition to seatbelt violations, police issued warnings and citations for driving while suspended, following too closely, improper turning, failure to yield and speeding, according to Chesterton police.

