 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Chesterton police issue numerous warnings, citations to unbelted drivers during 13-day blitz

  • 0
Chesterton police issue numerous warnings and citations to unbelted drivers during 13 day blitz

Police stopped 56 vehicles during the 13 day, 20 hours blitz, according to the Town of Chesterton.

 Town of Chesterton via Facebook

CHESTERTON — Police warned and punished drivers who failed to wear seat belts during an almost two-week-long traffic blitz, the Chesterton Police Department announced Friday.

Police stopped 56 total vehicles during the 13-day, 20-hour traffic blitz, according to the Town of Chesterton. Officers issued 23 citations and 39 warnings and made one criminal arrest on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana. A saturation operation focused on the area along State Road 49 between Interstate 94 and the Indiana Toll Road.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

The blitz was made possible by a grant from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration and part of the Click It To Live It Safe Family Travel Blitz, the Town of Chesterton said.

Similar traffic blitzes are conducted throughout the year by various police departments in the Region to target reckless and distracted driving. According to the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, approximately 30 departments throughout the Region received grants to conduct traffic enforcement blitzes this year.

People are also reading…

In addition to seatbelt violations, police issued warnings and citations for driving while suspended, following too closely, improper turning, failure to yield and speeding, according to Chesterton police.

DIGITAL EXCLUSIVES - top of page

 

120422-nws-a1a2exclusive

 

TOP LEFT RAIL STORY

 

120422-nws-holcomb w/ mug

 

LOTTERIES — left rail below story — COMING AROUND 10:10 P.M.

 

120422-nws-lotteries

Should say SATURDAY LOTTERIES

 

CLARIFICATION - left rail below lotteries

NONE

 

CONTACT BOX - left rail bottom

 

CENTERPIECE

 

120422-nws-copshortage

 

SECONDARY STORY (BELOW CP)

 

120422-nws-barron w/ mug

 

RIGHT RAIL – BRIEFS

NONE

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Soccer fans look to 2026 World Cup after U.S. elimination

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts