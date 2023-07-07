Chesterton PD groundbreaking From left to right: Clerk-Treasurer Courtney Udvare, Mike Hoopingarner of American Structurepoint, Town Council Members Jennifer Fisher, R-5th…

CHESTERTON — After 18 months of negotiations, town officials commenced the construction of a new police station Thursday on Broadway Avenue and Eighth Street.

The new station will be significantly larger than the current station, which is about half a century old. Once erected, the new building will have two stories with separate locker rooms and restrooms for male and female officers, a separate training room, a larger lobby, three unisex restrooms on the ground floor and three interview rooms, Chesterton Public Affairs Liaison Kevin Nevers said.

Town Attorney Chuck Lukmann spoke at the event and expressed his gratitude to all who helped make the dream a reality. He praised Councilwoman Sharon Darnell, D-4th, who was the first to raise the idea of a new police station during a council meeting in January 2022. Darnell said a new facility was necessary to provide adequate space for the growing department, which has 27 full-time officers, and facilitate use of complex technology by the department.

The station will cost approximately $5 million. Approximately $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds were allocated for the build, Nevers said. The remaining $2.5 million comes from a general obligation bond, which is backed by credit and future taxing power rather than a direct revenue stream. The Urschel family, who own the Chesterton-based global manufacturing company Urschel Laboratories, subsidized any shortfall.

“My father was really excited about the opportunity because in moving to Chesterton the opportunities we had to grow were pretty remarkable,” Chairman Rick Urschel said of his father, CEO Rick Urschel. “But also helping this community to grow is something we’re excited about as well. So when this opportunity presented itself, we knew we would have to jump on the chance with whatever we could immediately.”

Police Chief Tim Richardson said the new station is the “foundation of an entire town,” and will help the department maintain the “traditionally safe” town and strengthen their relationship with the community.

“It will allow us to implement pivotal technology into our operations,” Richardson said. “This new structure will open the door to continued expansion of our law enforcement partnerships, not only in this county and state but also with our federal law enforcement partners. These partnerships not only expand our reach, they allow for highly technical law enforcement support during times of crisis.”

Construction is set to be completed in about 15 months or less, Nevers said. Larson-Danielson Construction Company will serve as the general contractor and American StructurePoint as the design engineer.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Rajae Evans Jeremy King Rayjean Williams Derrick Perkins Marshall Ralston Jr. Kelsey McLeod Robert Jackson Kelly Borrmann John Chalabis II Michael Diamond Jarad Good Mark Moser James Barnett John Moore Adri Pitts Barry Johnson Sheryl Johnson Raymond Escamilla IV Logan James Richard Bean Warren Blazina Mark Bryk Jr. Guadalupe Chima Max Smith Jr. Brian Sardeson Vincen Ritchie Dale Ribar Vanessa Ontiveros Rachel Perez Javier Ramirez Floyd Gaston Jr. Taylor Sanford Kiera Wrice Marvin Roundy Darrin Dedelow Joseph Meulemans Jon Aimutis Austin Carroll Charles Costanza