CHESTERTON — Scandinavian immigrants flocked to Northwest Indiana in the late 1800s and early 1900s, often in search of farmland.
Swedish settlers came to Gary, Lake Station, Hobart, Whiting, Michigan City, LaPorte and the Bailleytown area in northeast Porter County. Swedish immigrant Charles O. Hillstrom founded the Hillstrom Organ Manufacturing Co. in Chesterton, employing mainly Swedes. So many came to town and to farm in unincorporated Porter County that the Chesterton Tribute sometimes ran front-page articles in Swedish, according to the book "Peopling Indiana."
Michigan City also had a Swedeville neighborhood. Lutheran churches sprung up around the Region.
Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties accounted for more than half of Indiana's Swedish immigrants by 1890, according to Hoosier History Live.
Chesterton's Scandiana Lodge, Sons of Norway, carries on the ethnic tradition.
The group will meet at 12:30 p.m. March 18 at the Baugher Center, 100 W. Indiana Ave. in Chesterton, with a potluck lunch beginning at 1 p.m.
"This month's program, at (2 p.m.), will feature music and a history of the lodge, which was founded in 1985. Our lodge members come from Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties," Scandiana Lodge Publicity Director Jim Nelson said.
The Scandiana Lodge has put on other cultural programs such as a celebration of Norway's Independence Day and Midsommar at the Indiana Dunes National Park, showcasing Scandinavian cuisine, baked goods, crafts, costumes and traditions throughout the year.
