Driver blows through stop sign, car tumbles onto roof, fire department says

CHESTERTON — A driver was trapped inside their vehicle after disregarding a stop sign and tumbling onto its roof Wednesday night, according to the Chesterton Fire Department.

Police and emergency personnel were called at 10:29 p.m. to the intersection of West Porter Avenue and 23rd Street to assist, according to the fire department. First responders found the car in a heavily wooded area south of the Prairie Duneland Trail.

Firefighters removed the passenger door in order to pull the driver from the flipped vehicle, according to Fire Chief Eric Camel.