Driver blows through stop sign, car tumbles onto roof, fire department says

CHESTERTON — A driver was trapped inside their vehicle after disregarding a stop sign and tumbling onto its roof Wednesday night, according to the Chesterton Fire Department.
Police and emergency personnel were called at 10:29 p.m. to the intersection of West Porter Avenue and 23rd Street to assist, according to the fire department. First responders found the car in a heavily wooded area south of the Prairie Duneland Trail.
Firefighters removed the passenger door in order to pull the driver from the flipped vehicle, according to Fire Chief Eric Camel.
The driver was transported to Northwest Health-Porter for their injuries. A helicopter was requested to meet EMS personnel, the fire department said.
There is no update on the driver’s status as of Friday evening.