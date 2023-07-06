CHESTERTON — A 17-year-old boy is facing criminal consequences after he spray painted a sign outside of the town's municipal complex Jun. 20 with a derogatory message toward members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The teenager, from Portage, is being charged with a delinquency count of criminal mischief, Chesterton police Chief Tim Richardson said. Additional enhancements, which are extra penalties that add potential prison time onto a criminal charge, will be determined at the discretion of the judge who is on the case.

The phrase "kill all (homophobic slur)" was spray painted on the sign outside the complex at 1490 Broadway Ave. A street department worker arrived at work around 6:30 a.m. and found the message.

Richardson said community assistance led them to the suspect.

“Numerous tips from the public eventually steered investigators in the right direction,” Richardson noted. “Those investigators, in turn, made solving this case a top priority for the department and the entire community, especially for those personally affected by the disheartening and vile graffiti."

Once the suspect was identified, detectives used technology to track the suspect's movements, Richardson said.

Chesterton's town council recognized June as Pride Month upon request from a community member June 26.

"I asked everyone not to let this crime define our community but to define it instead by the events which followed," Richardson said. "An outpouring of support for the LBGTQ+ community, the public’s diligence in contacting the CPD with tips, the assistance of advocacy organizations in advising us on ways to navigate the vandalism, and the professionalism of our officers. Solving this case was in all respects a community effort and I thank everyone involved.”

