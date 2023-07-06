CHESTERTON — A 17-year-old boy is facing criminal consequences after he spray painted a sign outside of the town's municipal complex
Jun. 20 with a derogatory message toward members of the LGBTQ+ community.
The teenager, from Portage, is being charged with a delinquency count of criminal mischief, Chesterton police Chief Tim Richardson said. Additional enhancements, which are extra penalties that add potential prison time onto a criminal charge, will be determined at the discretion of the judge who is on the case.
The phrase "kill all (homophobic slur)" was spray painted on the sign outside the complex at 1490 Broadway Ave. A street department worker arrived at work around 6:30 a.m. and found the message.
Bail proceedings underway for Merrillville man charged with killing Winfield nurse Richardson said community assistance led them to the suspect. “Numerous tips from the public eventually steered investigators in the right direction,” Richardson noted. “Those investigators, in turn, made solving this case a top priority for the department and the entire community, especially for those personally affected by the disheartening and vile graffiti." Once the suspect was identified, detectives used technology to track the suspect's movements, Richardson said. Chesterton's town council recognized June as Pride Month upon request from a community member June 26. "I asked everyone not to let this crime define our community but to define it instead by the events which followed," Richardson said. "An outpouring of support for the LBGTQ+ community, the public’s diligence in contacting the CPD with tips, the assistance of advocacy organizations in advising us on ways to navigate the vandalism, and the professionalism of our officers. Solving this case was in all respects a community effort and I thank everyone involved.”
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
John Hughes
Arrest Date: July 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Felon Carrying a Handgun Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Ledon Jordan
Arrest Date: July 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Other Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 34
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Keyon McMorris
Arrest Date: July 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon Class: Felony Age: 27
Residence: Chicago, IL
Kevin Shufford
Arrest Date: July 1, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Dangerous Possession of a Firearm Class: Felony Age: 37
Residence: Gary, IN
James Johnson
Arrest Date: July 2, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Habitual Traffic Offender Class: Felony Age: 50
Residence: Kingsford Heights, IN
Erika Torres-Ruiz
Arrest Date: July 1, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 44
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Samuel Menocal-Rivas
Arrest Date: June 30, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; OWI Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 28
Residence: Minneapolis, MN
Denquise Hart
Arrest Date: June 29, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear; Theft Class: Felonies Age: 31
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Macy Blake
Arrest Date: June 29, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 26
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Scottie Wilson
Arrest Date: June 29, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Contributing to delinquency of minor; Stalking Class: Felonies Age: 24
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Luke Hullinger
Arrest Date: June 29, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Arson Class: Felony Age: 43
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Marlon Gladney
Arrest Date: June 28, 2023 Arresting Agency: Other Offense Description: Intimidation; Battery Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 29
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Daniel Orr
Arrest Date: June 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Child exploitation Class: Felony Age: 68
Residence: LaCrosse, IN
Diane Halt
Arrest Date: June 28, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 62
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Paul Zdyb
Arrest Date: June 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery Against a Public Safety Officer Class: Felony Age: 62
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Donald Taylor
Arrest Date: June 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe; Violation of Probation Class: Felonies Age: 38
Residence: Kingsford Heights, IN
Rachael Magallan
Arrest Date: June 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 43
Residence: Merrillville, IN
Cody Zupko
Arrest Date: June 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 28
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Corbin Perkins
Arrest Date: June 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Dealing in Methamphetamine; Possession of a Narcotic Drug Class: Felonies Age: 33
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Brad Eldridge
Arrest Date: June 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Trail Creek Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 37
Residence: Trail Creek, IN
Ronald Prichard
Arrest Date: June 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Cheating at Gambling; Failure to Appear Class: Felonies Age: 51
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Derek Gensel
Arrest Date: June 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Resisting Law Enforcement Class: Felony Age: 33
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Keith McLean
Arrest Date: June 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Valparaiso, IN
Pedro Lopez
Arrest Date: June 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: Long Beach Police Department Offense Description: Resisting Law Enforcement; OWI Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 19
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Damont Williams
Arrest Date: June 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Dealing in Cocaine; Legend Drug Deception Class: Felonies Age: 30
Residence: Michigan City, IN
