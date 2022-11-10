Gary City Council partially funds Community Violence Intervention Program

GARY — The Gary City Council has voted to partially fund a new Community Violence Intervention Program, citing concerns about its projected impact.

Joy Holliday, executive director of the Mayor's Office of Violence Prevention, runs Gary for Life and THRIVE Gary! Both work to reduce violent crime in the city by connecting residents with job training, therapy, education and other resources.

In September, Holliday asked the Gary City Council to allocate $672,000 of the $80.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding the city received to help establish a Community Violence Intervention Program. The money would sustain the program for three years, largely being used for salaries.

Holliday would be the program director, with a full-time salary of $68,000. There would also be a part-time community outreach coordinator position at $25,000 and a full-time violence prevention specialist position at $40,000.

However, during a Nov. 1 meeting, some council members said they had a few unanswered questions about the program. Initially, Council Vice President Tai Adkins, D-4, motioned to refer the allocation back to the Ways and Means Committee. However, Mayor Jerome Prince urged the council to pass the allocation, explaining that the THRIVE Gary! grant ran out in October.

Council President William Godwin, D-1, and Adkins said their top concerns were the sustainability and scope of the program.

Adkins said data provided by Holliday showed that as of September, only 43 people had participated in the city's violence-prevention programs. Holliday could not be reached to clarify what the participation entailed or whether a greater number of people had been affected by the programs in other capacities.

“What will happen to ensure that the amount invested is effecting enough of our citizens?" Godwin asked.

Godwin also asked how the program would be maintained after the ARPA funding runs out. Councilman Darren Washington, D-at large, said one of the program's responsibilities would be to apply for grants and secure additional money.

Godwin proposed that the council allocate $100,000 to the program. He said the money "will last well into next year. That will give us plenty of time for questions about sustainability.”

Prince called the compromise "logical." The amended allocation was passed 8-1, with Washington voting "no."