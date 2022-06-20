 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Outage affects more than 1,200 NIPSCO customers in Chesterton

CHESTERTON — More than 1,200 NIPSCO customers were without power Monday afternoon, the company's outage map showed.

NIPSCO didn't list a cause for the outage, but the estimated restoration time was 6:15 p.m.

Town officials said most of the downtown area was affected by the outage.

Traffic signals were down at the intersection of Ind. 49 and East Porter Avenue, which caused "major backups."

The Chesterton Fire Department was dispatched about 3:50 p.m. for a report of a tree that fell across power lines near Brummitt Elementary School, 2500 Indian Boundary Road in Westchester Township, officials said.

The incident forced the closure of Indian Boundary from Sandcreek Drive east to Brummitt Road.

