VALPARAISO — Should Indiana ban single-use plastics to protect the environment and Hoosiers’ health? Chesterton High School students offered rapid-fire arguments on both sides of the question Monday for the Valparaiso Chain of Lakes Watershed Group.

Microplastics are a subject of hot debate globally as environmentalists warn of their danger to animals and humans.

Zander Fish and Saanya Agarwal, both seniors, won the state championship for that event for their CHS debate team. They were up against senior Riley Hawksworth and sophomore Milena Letic, who also placed well in the state tournament.

Single-use plastics contribute more than 15% of emissions from landfills, and 91% aren’t recycled, Agarwal said in arguing for a state ban.

“Animals that encounter single-use plastics often ingest them, causing serious harm,” she said. “The toxins stay in animals’ stomachs, tricking them into thinking they're full,” so the animals often die of starvation.

Stitched cloth bags are an alternative to plastic bags, but 95% of them are made in foreign nations with cheaper labor costs. The bags’ cost is passed on to consumers, thus increasing costs for families that are already food insecure, Letic said.

Using such alternatives is counterproductive, she argued, because of the high transportation costs involved. Using bamboo instead of plastic also is expensive.

Paper bags have their own faults, which is why the switch to plastic was made in the first place. “Plastic is overall better for the environment,” she said.

Letic also questioned the effectiveness of a state ban: “Even if Indiana bans this, what about the surrounding states?”

“We can’t reverse the massive global trend by enacting a ban in one simple state,” Hawksworth said.

“Indiana has to be that trailblazer,” Agarwal said, and other states would follow.

Picking up a theme introduced by Agarwal, Fish said a ban would spur innovation and result in better alternatives. “If you would create a market for new alternatives, you would create jobs.”

In Indiana, 6.2% of manufacturing revolves around plastics, Letic said.

Fish said the argument of whether to ban single-use plastics comes down to economic cost vs. environmental cost. Alternatives do work and are economically and environmentally friendly.

Once the students concluded their debate, they were asked whether their own views shifted because of the debate and their research.

Fish said a tax rather than an outright ban seems effective. In Chicago, where consumers must pay a few pennies for each plastic bag they use, reusable bags are popular.

CHS debate coach Chris Lowery said each reusable bag must be used 43 times to equal the environmental impact of a plastic bag. He doesn’t know that his family has ever used a bag that many times.

Lowery also said many plastic bags aren’t used just one time. They’re used to line wastebaskets and pick up animal waste. Few would want to use a reusable bag for either purpose.

Indiana has a ban on banning plastics, Valparaiso Chain of Lakes Group President Walt Breitinger said. “The topic is one that our area and our state is literally facing right now.”

CHS senior Jackson Dudek listened to his classmates. He was on the side of banning plastics but now is considering both sides of the argument. “I’m curious to learn more about it,” he said.

