CHESTERTON — The Chesterton Police Commission unanimously voted to approve a Standard Operating Procedure for the use of drones upon Chesterton Police Chief Tim Richardson’s request.
“Drones are being used heavily in law enforcement now,” Richardson said to the commission at a meeting on Thursday afternoon. “One of the biggest areas that we use them for is accident reconstruction. It allows us to clear up a scene much faster than we used to.”
The drones may also be utilized if there’s a missing person, or to provide assistance to the fire department if there is an industrial fire, he said.
The SOP was drafted by Chesterton Police Assistant Chief Francisco Rodriquez and Corporal Ryan Miller. Miller is a Federal Aviation Administration licensed drone operator. Under the SOP, Miller will serve as the drone’s “remote pilot in command,” while another officer will work alongside him as a “visual observer,” Richardson said.
“I think it’s a valuable piece of equipment,” said Pete Duda, Chesterton Police Commission member. “I’m glad that we have one.”
Chesterton police provided the public with regulations for the SOP of drones. All operational flights must be conducted in accordance with FAA rules and regulations, and manufacturer limitations, Richardson said. CPD's use of a drone will only be for law enforcement-related activities.
Officers operating the drone must obtain a warrant to search private property except under the following circumstances: (a) The property is in plain view as visible from the public; (b) Exigent circumstances; (c) The substantial likelihood of a terrorist attack; (d) The need to conduct a search-and-rescue or recovery operation; (e) The need to conduct efforts in response to a natural disaster; (f) Consent from the affected owner.
“I actually have one,” Chesterton Police Commission Member John Schnadenberg said. “I can definitely see the benefit.”
