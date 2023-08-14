CHESTERTON — The Chesterton Police Commission unanimously voted to approve a Standard Operating Procedure for the use of drones upon Chesterton Police Chief Tim Richardson’s request.

“Drones are being used heavily in law enforcement now,” Richardson said to the commission at a meeting on Thursday afternoon. “One of the biggest areas that we use them for is accident reconstruction. It allows us to clear up a scene much faster than we used to.”

The drones may also be utilized if there’s a missing person, or to provide assistance to the fire department if there is an industrial fire, he said.

The SOP was drafted by Chesterton Police Assistant Chief Francisco Rodriquez and Corporal Ryan Miller. Miller is a Federal Aviation Administration licensed drone operator. Under the SOP, Miller will serve as the drone’s “remote pilot in command,” while another officer will work alongside him as a “visual observer,” Richardson said.

“I think it’s a valuable piece of equipment,” said Pete Duda, Chesterton Police Commission member. “I’m glad that we have one.”

Chesterton police provided the public with regulations for the SOP of drones. All operational flights must be conducted in accordance with FAA rules and regulations, and manufacturer limitations, Richardson said. CPD's use of a drone will only be for law enforcement-related activities.

Officers operating the drone must obtain a warrant to search private property except under the following circumstances: (a) The property is in plain view as visible from the public; (b) Exigent circumstances; (c) The substantial likelihood of a terrorist attack; (d) The need to conduct a search-and-rescue or recovery operation; (e) The need to conduct efforts in response to a natural disaster; (f) Consent from the affected owner.

“I actually have one,” Chesterton Police Commission Member John Schnadenberg said. “I can definitely see the benefit.”

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Austin Utley Gian Sutton Jessica Sanders Matthew Smith-Over Carlana Lymon Michala Reid Larry Williams Michael Koble Jr. Austin Porter Lauren Samocki Javonte Small Stephen Kearney Amber Eidman Michael Cauley Nicholas Diehl Willow Dihenes Victoria Bell Jacob Kirk Keith Martin Larry Mims Erik Jacobs Jonathan Hamilton Jayson Smithey Anthony Stofko Benjamin Terry William Melhorn Richard Dennison Sean Kelly Alison Cook Tristan Pierce Nathan Vode Jeffrey Wyman John Nudo Joseph Paniaguas Dontarius Johnson Xavier Alanis Adam Andricks Gregory Coleman Jasmine Washington Stephen Tannish III Steven Trunnell Tommie Purnell Eric Campbell Khristopher Hepner Dale Minson Brandy Ash Payton White David Rogers Joshua Etheridge Guadalupe Garcia