CHESTERTON — Excessive alcohol use attributes to nearly 3,000 deaths in Indiana each year, according to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics.

A 47-year-old Valparaiso woman is grateful to have discovered an outlet from alcoholism, a disease causing her to burn bridges with her two children and other family members. The discovery of Three20 Recovery Community has allowed Maria, whose last name is not being shared for privacy concerns, find the beauty in sobriety.

Three20 provides peer-to-peer support by encouraging long-term recovery from substance use and mental health disorders. The recovery center, located in Chesterton, combines creative outlets, including art, music, nutrition, faith and fitness to help individuals strive in their recovery journey.

Executive Director Allen Grecula said substance use and mental health disorders are equal opportunity destroyers. Three20 has around 120 people enroll for its programs annually, at no cost. (To become a member, visit three20recovery.com).

In-house recovery coaches help connect members with community resources, including housing and food assistance. They also provide connections to substance use treatment and mental health providers. Three20 conducts nearly 600 individual recovery coaching sessions each year.

“The staff is really what makes it here. The dedication I see from them is what makes me come back,” Maria said inside the art room at Three20. “It’s a community here, we’re all family.”

Maria participates in different activities offered by Three20 a few times each week. Though she enjoys all creative outlets, art programs and cooking classes are her favorite.

She’s found both to be therapeutic, and allow her to achieve personal validity. Maria noted feeling guilty for being a “box queen” while her children were growing up and not cooking healthy and homemade meals as she does now.

Maria’s addiction stemmed from a combination of childhood trauma and the aftermath of weight loss surgery. The death of her father at a young age was a pain that failed to subside. In her later 30s, Maria finally recognized the mental health issues that had arisen from his death.

When she was 40, she underwent rapid sequence intubation, a weight loss procedure. Though doctors warned Maria a potential side effect could result in the transfer of addiction, it was a risk she was willing to take.

Maria began drinking after her surgery. Her continual drinking caused a rift with her children. It even resulted in her now 20-year-old daughter to move out for over a year.

“I crashed after that because I thought my only purpose in life was to be a mother,” she said. “It gave me an excuse to drink.”

Maria found herself spiraling out of control. Her drinking habits prohibited her from making it to work each day and maintaining herself. In July 2022, Maria knew she needed to seek help and began attending classes at Three20.

Three20 offers a variety of programs for members on weeknights. (For more information visit three20recovery.com/events). Members can utilize the gym, music area and art room during the facility's open hours from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays.

To celebrate National Recovery Month, Three20 is hosting its second "Relay for Recovery" duathlon and relay at 8 a.m. Saturday at 135 W. Lincoln Ave. in Chesterton. (To learn more, contact Three20 at 219-238-6840). Following the completion of the race, the public is invited to attend the post event celebration at Three20’s building.

Three20 will conduct community training on overdose prevention Tuesday, Sept. 26, at noon. A staff member will teach attendants about the stigma surrounding SUD, Indiana’s legislation on harm reduction and how to respond in the event of an overdose.

To wrap up National Recovery Month, Three20 is hosting a Veterans Coffee Social Thursday, Sept. 29, at 5 p.m. This event will provide information about Three20 to veterans and the public.

“Some of the rewarding aspects of doing this is to be able to see that growth and sense of community,” Grecula said. “You see people live up to their full potential.”

Maria is grateful for Three20 and the path it’s allowed her to take to reconnect with her children. She no longer reverts to alcohol if she experiences an inconvenience — a milestone she once wasn’t sure she’d achieve.

“I wish this was in every city," she said. "You have an outlet to do something instead of sitting at home or going to a bar. It helps you feel good about yourself.”

