UPDATE: Power restored after outage affects more than 1,200 NIPSCO customers

CHESTERTON — More than 1,200 NIPSCO customers lost power Monday afternoon, officials said.

Power had been restored for the majority of those customers by 6:10 p.m., according to NIPSCO's outage map.

Town officials said most of the downtown area was affected by the outage.

Traffic signals were down at the intersection of Ind. 49 and East Porter Avenue, which caused "major backups."

NIPSCO's outage map didn't list a cause for the outage.

Town officials said the Chesterton Fire Department was dispatched about 3:50 p.m. for a report of a tree that fell across power lines near Brummitt Elementary School, 2500 Indian Boundary Road in Westchester Township, officials said.

The incident forced the closure of Indian Boundary from Sandcreek Drive east to Brummitt Road.

