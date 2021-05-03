Wizard of Oz festival returns to Chesterton

CHESTERTON — After last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19, this year’s Chesterton Wizard of Oz Days is returning.
Its resurrection comes after a nearly decade-long absence and will include vendors, activities, food and special guests.
This year’s event will take place May 15 and 16 at the Duneland Falls Banquet Center, 1100 Max Mochal Highway, in Chesterton. Activities are scheduled for both live and virtual, and indoor and outside. General admission is $5, and children 12 and younger are admitted free.
Kicking off the event is the Emerald City Gala, which will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. May 14, and will feature a catered dinner, special guests, live music and a live auction. Limited tickets are available to the gala due to social distancing.
The festival long has been a staple of the Chesterton community. It was celebrated in Chesterton for all but a couple of its 31 years in Porter County and once drew huge crowds.
The event began when Jean Nelson, owner of the former Yellow Brick Road gift shop, began the Wizard of Oz Festival in Chesterton in 1981.
Over the years, surviving Munchkins from the original film visited the festival, as did Roger Baum, great-grandson of L. Frank Baum, who wrote “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”
However, the festival was canceled in 2008 for a number of reasons, including the declining health of the actors from the original movie and financial troubles. The festival returned the following year, but was again canceled in 2013, when the primary sponsor dropped funding for the festival.
Missouri-based organizer Jackson Bishop, who has organized the Missouri Wizard of Oz Festival for the past six years, had plans to hold a festival in Chesterton last summer, but it was ultimately postponed to this year due to COVID-19 precautions.
The event promises to feel like a reunion, Bishop said, with opportunities to share old pictures of past festivals, to swap memories and to remember the love for “The Wizard of Oz.”
The weekend will include a number of events for guests, including socially distanced photo opportunities with "Wizard of Oz" characters. Programs will feature prominent figures in the Oz community, including Emma Ridley, who portrayed Princess Ozma in Disney’s 1985 “Return to Oz.” Other guests include Tori Calamito from The Oz Vlog; Wally Kreuger from Oz Collectors United; Oz artist Joe Shipbaugh; authors James and Amanda Wallace; International Wizard of Oz Club President Jane Albright; Stevens Puppets, "The Great Oz Magic Show"; and Michael Siewert, who is a friend of munchkin Margaret Pellegrini.
A special “The Spirit of Oz Live!” show will take place at noon on both days of the festival. The musical revue will be filled with favorite tunes from the movie.
A calendar of events for the weekend can be found at http://bit.ly/OzDays2021. For more information and the latest updates, visit the event’s Facebook page at facebook.com/WizardofOzDays.