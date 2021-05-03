Wizard of Oz festival returns to Chesterton

However, the festival was canceled in 2008 for a number of reasons, including the declining health of the actors from the original movie and financial troubles. The festival returned the following year, but was again canceled in 2013, when the primary sponsor dropped funding for the festival.

Missouri-based organizer Jackson Bishop, who has organized the Missouri Wizard of Oz Festival for the past six years, had plans to hold a festival in Chesterton last summer, but it was ultimately postponed to this year due to COVID-19 precautions.

The event promises to feel like a reunion, Bishop said, with opportunities to share old pictures of past festivals, to swap memories and to remember the love for “The Wizard of Oz.”

The weekend will include a number of events for guests, including socially distanced photo opportunities with "Wizard of Oz" characters. Programs will feature prominent figures in the Oz community, including Emma Ridley, who portrayed Princess Ozma in Disney’s 1985 “Return to Oz.” Other guests include Tori Calamito from The Oz Vlog; Wally Kreuger from Oz Collectors United; Oz artist Joe Shipbaugh; authors James and Amanda Wallace; International Wizard of Oz Club President Jane Albright; Stevens Puppets, "The Great Oz Magic Show"; and Michael Siewert, who is a friend of munchkin Margaret Pellegrini.