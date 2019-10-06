CHESTERTON — Classes will resume as scheduled Monday after an employee reported contracting Legionnaires' disease closing two Duneland School Corp. schools Friday, district officials said.
The Duneland district closed its Chesterton Middle School and Westchester Intermediate School, as well as its administration center, on Friday after tests conducted last Thursday showed trace amounts of legionella bacteria, a cause of Legionnaire's disease, in the two schools' water systems.
The district conducted the tests after a school employee self-reported they had contracted the disease.
How and where the employee contracted the disease, developed through the inhalation of bacteria in water particles, is not known at this time. District officials do not believe it was contracted as a result to exposure to any water system within the Duneland School Corp., according to a district statement released Friday afternoon.
Precautionary measures were taken over the weekend throughout Duneland School Corp.'s buildings.
All buildings — including Chesterton Middle School, Westchester Intermediate and the district administration center — will be open Monday.
You have free articles remaining.
"Student and staff safety is our No. 1 priority," school officials said in a message shared with Duneland staff and family Sunday night. "Thank you for your understanding and we look forward to seeing all students in school tomorrow."
For more on Friday's school closures, read here.