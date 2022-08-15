Duneland school projects delayed by supply chain issues

The Duneland School Corp. has added a year to the construction schedule for Liberty and Westchester middle schools as a result of "supply chain challenges."

The school corporation also announced that planned facility improvements for athletics and performing arts areas at Chesterton High School will not be undertaken due to rising construction costs.

Seventh- and eighth-grade students will now move into the schools in fall 2024, instead of 2023, Superintendent Chip Pettit announced at a School Board meeting last week. Fifth- and sixth-grade students will continue attending Liberty and Westchester this year and next, and Chesterton Middle School will remain open.

The construction delay also means a redistricting plan impacting some Yost Elementary School and Liberty students will not go into effect until the 2024-25 school year.

The long-term facility plan, which reduces the district from nine schools to eight, also includes a new Yost Elementary School in Porter and renovations at Bailly, Brummitt, Jackson and Liberty elementary schools. Yost construction is underway, and work at the other elementary is scheduled to begin in spring 2023.

The school corporation facility plan calls for the continued use of the eastern portion of the middle school building, located between West Morgan and Porter avenues, for offices and various programs, and will keep the 25-meter competition pool. Meanwhile, school officials have begun talks with the Duneland Family YMCA on the possibility of transforming the school building into an education, health and wellness hub.

"The development of the CMS site as the new home of the YMCA would be a continuation and expansion of the relationship between the two organizations," the school corporation announced.

The Y is discussing the possibility of other organizations joining it at the site. "Included in this group of potential partners are the town of Chesterton, Duneland Chamber of Commerce, Franciscan Health, Northshore Health Centers, Jacob’s Ladder, Porter Starke Services and the Visiting Nurses Association," DSC said.

“To better address the expectations of the Y’s members, and meet the needs of the community, the Y was looking to renovate or replace our current facility,” YMCA Board Chairwoman Elizabeth Adcock said as part of the school corporation's announcement. “The opportunity presented by the Duneland School Corp. and the middle school site will allow the Y to exceed member expectations as well as meet current and emerging needs in collaboration with providers and employers whose work compliments, supplements and supports our own.”

“The school corporation is excited about the possibilities this partnership presents for extended and innovative use of the CMS site in service to the entire community,” Pettit said. “The School Board and I look forward to participating in the development process with the Y and its impressive list of potential partners.”