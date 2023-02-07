CHESTERTON — As Porter County public schools transition to a new staffing model for special education, Duneland School Corp. is hiring Marianne Orfanos as its new director of exceptional learning and special education as well as 38 other special education faculty.

"I have a passion for serving in this field," Orfanos said. "And I look forward to serving the Duneland School Corp. as a leader, building a successful team based on trust and a shared vision."

In early December, Porter County Educational Services — a multidistrict cooperative that handles special education for seven school districts across the county, including DSC — announced sweeping changes in how staffing will be managed. Previously, PCES hired, oversaw and paid faculty for special education across the seven districts. Beginning in fall 2023, those staff will fall under the umbrella of the district they operate in. The 38 teachers hired by DSC are part of this transition and are set to officially become DSC staff as these changes take effect in the fall.

Orfanos, who is set to begin in spring 2023 ahead of these 38 teachers, comes to the district with 18 years of experience working with students with disabilities. Most recently, she was the secondary coordinator of exceptional achievers at the School Town of Munster. She has also worked as a special education teacher, instructional assistant, dean of special education in preschool and elementary school, and consultant with the Indiana IEP Resource Center.

These new hires came during Monday night's Duneland School Board meeting. The district said it has plans to hire more at a later date but does not yet know how many faculty members it will need.

"We are thrilled to have Marianne join our team," School Board President Alayna Lightfoot Pol said. "We can't wait for her to get started."

"Marianne is a proven leader and outstanding educator," Superintendent Chip Pettit said. "We are very excited to welcome her to the Duneland School Corp. Our students, families and staff will benefit greatly from the leadership that Marianne will provide to our schools."

Pettit also commented on the changes happening to special education more broadly.

"I am encouraged by the steps PCES has taken through a collaborative improvement process to decentralize programs and services for students beginning with the 2023-24 school year," he said. "Bringing teachers and building-level paraprofessionals into employment agreements with individual districts will promote unity among staff, streamline communication for families and align curriculum, assessment, evaluation and professional development initiatives to best support students.”

Valparaiso Community Schools, another member of the PCES cooperative, recently made similar moves. In January, the Valparaiso School Board officially hired 38 special-education teachers formerly employed by PCES with plans to make more outside hires.

Close 1 of 31 031916-nws-grease Special Education Learning Facility student Nicky Lake plays Danny during "Grease" Friday afternoon. Fom left, Alexa Hansen and Sarah Mihut perform as assistants to the actors. 031916-nws-grease Special Education Learning Facility student Paige Copeland, of Chesterton, plays Sandy during "Grease" Friday afternoon at the Valparaiso school. 031916-nws-grease Special Education Learning Facility student Nicky Lake plays Danny and performs "Grease Lightning" during "Grease" Friday afternoon. Fom left, Alexa Hansen and Sarah Mihut perform as assistants to the actors. 031916-nws-grease Special Education Learning Facility student Frankie Carrillo plays a T-Bird and performs "Grease Lightning" during "Grease" Friday afternoon with special assistant to the actor Michelle Vasquez dancing. 031916-nws-grease Special Education Learning Facility student Tyler Townsend, of Chesterton, plays a T-Bird and performs "We Go Together" during "Grease" Friday afternoon with his supporting actor Leksi Selby. 031916-nws-grease Special Education Learning Facility student Paige Copeland, of Chesterton, plays Sandy and leads "We Go Together" during "Grease" Friday afternoon with the rest of her cast. 031916-nws-grease Special Education Learning Facility student Jenna Ramos, of Chesterton, plays Rizzo during "Grease" Friday afternoon at the Valparaiso school. It is the first time the school for students with special needs produced a musical. 031916-nws-grease Special Education Learning Facility student Nicky Lake plays Danny during "Grease" Friday afternoon. Fom left, Alexa Hansen and Sarah Mihut perform as assistants to the actors. 031916-nws-grease Special Education Learning Facility students Nicky Lake plays Danny and Paige Copeland plays Sandy as they perform during "Grease" Friday afternoon. From left, Sarah Mihut and Michelle Vasquez perform as assistants to the actors. Grease self Special Education Learning Facility student Paige Copeland, of Chesterton, plays Sandy and leads "We Go Together" during "Grease" Friday afternoon with the rest of her cast. Grease self Sarah Mihut performs as an assistant to the actors during Friday's performance. Grease self Special Education Learning Facility student Tyler Townsend, of Chesterton, with his support actor Leksi Selby, plays a T-Bird and performs "Grease Lightning" during "Grease" Friday afternoon. Grease self Special Education Learning Facility students perform " Grease" Friday afternoon. Grease self Special Education Learning Facility student Tyler Townsend, of Chesterton, performs as a T-Bird during "Grease Lightning" in "Grease" Friday afternoon. Grease self Special Education Learning Facility students perform " Grease" Friday afternoon. Grease self Special Education Learning Facility students perform " Grease" Friday afternoon. Grease self Special Education Learning Facility student Frankie Carrillo plays a T-Bird and performs "Grease Lightning" during "Grease" Friday afternoon. Grease self Special Education Learning Facility student Frankie Carrillo plays a T-Bird and performs "Grease Lightning" during "Grease" Friday afternoon. Grease self Special Education Learning Facility student Nicky Lake plays Danny during "Grease" Friday afternoon. Fom left, Leksi Selby and Sarah Mihut perform as assistants to the actors. Grease self Special Education Learning Facility student Nicky Lake plays Danny and performs "Grease Lightning" during "Grease" Friday afternoon. Fom left, Leksi Selby and Sarah Mihut perform as assistants to the actors. Grease self Special Education Learning Facility teacher and "Grease" director Jill Hunt gives her students last minute instruction before their afternoon performance Friday afternoon. Grease self Special Education Learning Facility students perform " Grease" Friday afternoon. Grease self Special Education Learning Facility student Nicky Lake plays Danny and performs "Grease Lightning" during "Grease" Friday afternoon. Fom left, Leksi Selby and Sarah Mihut perform as assistants to the actors. Grease self Special Education Learning Facility student Jenna Ramos, of Chesterton, plays Rizzo during "Grease" Friday afternoon. Grease self Special Education Learning Facility student Nicky Lake plays Danny during "Grease" Friday afternoon. Grease self Special Education Learning Facility student Paige Copeland, of Chesterton, plays Sandy during "Grease" Friday afternoon. Grease self Special Education Learning Facility T-Birds, from left, Nicky Lake, Richard Blakely, Tyler Townsend and Frankie Carrillo, special assistants Sarah Mihut, Alexa Hansen, Leksi Selby and Michelle Vasquez, during "Grease." Grease self Special Education Learning Facility student Paige Copeland, of Chesterton, plays Sandy during "Grease" Friday afternoon. Grease self Sarah Mihut performs as an assistant to the actors during Friday's performance. Grease self Special Education Learning Facility teacher and "Grease" director Jill Hunt thanks the audience after their afternoon performance Friday afternoon. Grease self Special Education Learning Facility student Paige Copeland, of Chesterton, plays Sandy during "Grease" Friday afternoon. Gallery: Special needs students perform "Grease" This performance by Valpo's Special Education Learning Facility (SELF) students gave the audience chills that were truly multiplying in their inspirational performance of "Grease." The familiar cast of Danny, played by Nicky Lake, Sandy, played by Paige Copeland, Kinniki played by Richard Blakely and the ever-so-chic Rizzo, played by Jenna Ramos. 1 of 31 031916-nws-grease Special Education Learning Facility student Nicky Lake plays Danny during "Grease" Friday afternoon. Fom left, Alexa Hansen and Sarah Mihut perform as assistants to the actors. 031916-nws-grease Special Education Learning Facility student Paige Copeland, of Chesterton, plays Sandy during "Grease" Friday afternoon at the Valparaiso school. 031916-nws-grease Special Education Learning Facility student Nicky Lake plays Danny and performs "Grease Lightning" during "Grease" Friday afternoon. Fom left, Alexa Hansen and Sarah Mihut perform as assistants to the actors. 031916-nws-grease Special Education Learning Facility student Frankie Carrillo plays a T-Bird and performs "Grease Lightning" during "Grease" Friday afternoon with special assistant to the actor Michelle Vasquez dancing. 031916-nws-grease Special Education Learning Facility student Tyler Townsend, of Chesterton, plays a T-Bird and performs "We Go Together" during "Grease" Friday afternoon with his supporting actor Leksi Selby. 031916-nws-grease Special Education Learning Facility student Paige Copeland, of Chesterton, plays Sandy and leads "We Go Together" during "Grease" Friday afternoon with the rest of her cast. 031916-nws-grease Special Education Learning Facility student Jenna Ramos, of Chesterton, plays Rizzo during "Grease" Friday afternoon at the Valparaiso school. It is the first time the school for students with special needs produced a musical. 031916-nws-grease Special Education Learning Facility student Nicky Lake plays Danny during "Grease" Friday afternoon. Fom left, Alexa Hansen and Sarah Mihut perform as assistants to the actors. 031916-nws-grease Special Education Learning Facility students Nicky Lake plays Danny and Paige Copeland plays Sandy as they perform during "Grease" Friday afternoon. From left, Sarah Mihut and Michelle Vasquez perform as assistants to the actors. Grease self Special Education Learning Facility student Paige Copeland, of Chesterton, plays Sandy and leads "We Go Together" during "Grease" Friday afternoon with the rest of her cast. Grease self Sarah Mihut performs as an assistant to the actors during Friday's performance. Grease self Special Education Learning Facility student Tyler Townsend, of Chesterton, with his support actor Leksi Selby, plays a T-Bird and performs "Grease Lightning" during "Grease" Friday afternoon. Grease self Special Education Learning Facility students perform " Grease" Friday afternoon. Grease self Special Education Learning Facility student Tyler Townsend, of Chesterton, performs as a T-Bird during "Grease Lightning" in "Grease" Friday afternoon. Grease self Special Education Learning Facility students perform " Grease" Friday afternoon. Grease self Special Education Learning Facility students perform " Grease" Friday afternoon. Grease self Special Education Learning Facility student Frankie Carrillo plays a T-Bird and performs "Grease Lightning" during "Grease" Friday afternoon. Grease self Special Education Learning Facility student Frankie Carrillo plays a T-Bird and performs "Grease Lightning" during "Grease" Friday afternoon. Grease self Special Education Learning Facility student Nicky Lake plays Danny during "Grease" Friday afternoon. Fom left, Leksi Selby and Sarah Mihut perform as assistants to the actors. Grease self Special Education Learning Facility student Nicky Lake plays Danny and performs "Grease Lightning" during "Grease" Friday afternoon. Fom left, Leksi Selby and Sarah Mihut perform as assistants to the actors. Grease self Special Education Learning Facility teacher and "Grease" director Jill Hunt gives her students last minute instruction before their afternoon performance Friday afternoon. Grease self Special Education Learning Facility students perform " Grease" Friday afternoon. Grease self Special Education Learning Facility student Nicky Lake plays Danny and performs "Grease Lightning" during "Grease" Friday afternoon. Fom left, Leksi Selby and Sarah Mihut perform as assistants to the actors. Grease self Special Education Learning Facility student Jenna Ramos, of Chesterton, plays Rizzo during "Grease" Friday afternoon. Grease self Special Education Learning Facility student Nicky Lake plays Danny during "Grease" Friday afternoon. Grease self Special Education Learning Facility student Paige Copeland, of Chesterton, plays Sandy during "Grease" Friday afternoon. Grease self Special Education Learning Facility T-Birds, from left, Nicky Lake, Richard Blakely, Tyler Townsend and Frankie Carrillo, special assistants Sarah Mihut, Alexa Hansen, Leksi Selby and Michelle Vasquez, during "Grease." Grease self Special Education Learning Facility student Paige Copeland, of Chesterton, plays Sandy during "Grease" Friday afternoon. Grease self Sarah Mihut performs as an assistant to the actors during Friday's performance. Grease self Special Education Learning Facility teacher and "Grease" director Jill Hunt thanks the audience after their afternoon performance Friday afternoon. Grease self Special Education Learning Facility student Paige Copeland, of Chesterton, plays Sandy during "Grease" Friday afternoon.