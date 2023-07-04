Work on Indiana 49 intersections in Chesterton will expand as early as Wednesday to the busy Indian Boundary Road intersection.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced that contractor Rieth Riley Construction will begin an intersection improvement project in the northwest and northeast quadrants of the intersection with traffic signal improvements and pavement widening. The right turn lane from southbound Indiana 49 to westbound Indian Boundary Road, and the right turn lane from westbound Indian Boundary Road to northbound Indiana 49, will be closed.

During a second phase, work will move to the southwest and southeast quadrants for traffic signal modifications, concrete work and pavement placement, INDOT said.

An intersection improvement project with added turn lanes is also occurring at Indiana 49 and Gateway Boulevard. Phase one consisted of widening at the southwest quadrant and signal improvements for the intersection. Phase two will include milling and paving in the southwest quadrant of southbound Indiana 49 at the Indiana Toll Road entrance, and phase three will be widening southbound Indiana 49 for an added left turn lane.

There will be intermittent road closures of no more than five minutes at a time at this intersection over the next couple of weeks to transfer lines and wire the new signals, INDOT said.

Access at the two Indiana 49 intersections will be maintained, but INDOT cautions motorists to be prepared for delays during peak times and suggests seeking alternate routes.

Construction will be ongoing through early September with changing traffic patterns at the intersections.