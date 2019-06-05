Izaak Walton League hosts Fairy Festival Saturday

CHESTERTON — The Izaak Walton League of America Porter County Chapter holds a Fairy Festival, Gnomes Day Out, on Saturday.
It runs from 4 to 7 p.m. at the chapter's Frame Family Little Calumet Conservation Area, 1288 County Line Road, 4 miles south of U.S. 20 and 1 mile north of Burdick Road.
Admission of $10 raises funds to continue the chapter's land stewardship of 100 acres and youth conservation education in Porter County.
Events include an egg hunt, fairy house to paint, treats, blueberry races and live music.
Visitors start their adventure by following Gnome down the fairy house trail with houses handmade by community partners like Art Barn, Hansen & Sons Remodeling and Construction. At the end of the trail is the entrance to the fairy village to visit the queen, earn a wand, get a fairy name and meet the fairy troop.
For more information, visit facebook.com/gnomesdayout.