PORTER — After searching the waters of Lake Michigan for approximately 20 minutes, emergency crews pulled an 18-year-old man onto the shores of Porter Beach Tuesday evening, Porter police Lt. Dan Dickey said.

Porter Fire Department crews were dispatched at 6:48 p.m. to the Indiana Dunes National Park beach for a report of a 14-year-old girl who had been pulled from the water by a bystander and a male still in the water. His location was unknown at the time of the call, Porter Fire Chief Jay Craig said.

First responders searched for the man until he was located at 7:07 p.m. and brought to shore. Emergency crews administered CPR on the man and transported both individuals to Northwest Health Porter hospital. The girl is reportedly "doing well," Dickey said, and the man's condition is unknown.

Beachgoers in the Porter area were at moderate risk for swimming and rip current as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Porter police and Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating.

