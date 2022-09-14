School, YMCA collaboration drawing national attention

CHESTERTON — The new Duneland YMCA and Duneland School Corp. collaboration at the Chesterton Middle School building is drawing wide notice.

The project continues to jell, with preliminary design work beginning soon.

“As we predicted, this is going to get national attention before we even put a shovel in the ground,” YMCA Executive Director Dave Kasarda told the School Board Monday night.

Already, the YMCA is getting calls from counterparts across the nation asking how the partnership with the schools came together and how it’s working, he said.

Leadership for various groups involved in bringing the plan to fruition is falling into place, Kasarda said. About 80 individuals, not counting board members, are waiting to be involved, he said. Kasarda is looking for school involvement in the groups as well.

“We’re making a lot of headway,” Kasarda said.

Wess Audsley, principal at Allied Advisors Group, is working with the agencies involved to see what the space needs for the healthy living campus will be. That includes finding out what the programming ideas are and which programs should be located near which.

With all that information, Audsley hopes to have a conceptual design done by the end of the year.

The first quarter of next year, it will be time to look harder at funding. Some will be philanthropic, some from government sources some from other sources.

“We have to understand how this thing is going to work, the size and shape of it,” Audsley said. A preliminary design, more firm than the conceptual design but not yet the final design, could emerge in the first quarter of 2023 as well.

“It’s going to be a co-created effort, and we’re all excited about what the opportunity has to offer,” he said.

The School Board also heard an update on school construction throughout the district.

Scott Cherry, of Skillman Construction, said additional site work at Liberty School will cost $78,179 because of Porter County requirements for the construction permit. The work includes expanding the retention pond to improve drainage for the community as well as the school itself.

At Westchester, locker rooms are among the interior demolition that has already begun. Structural steel will arrive within the next month, so the frame of the building will begin being erected.

At Liberty, demolition includes the media centers, gym and locker rooms. “We’re progressing quite well at Liberty,” Cherry said. Keeping utilities working at the sites while construction is underway is a complicated process that involves moving them periodically.

At Yost Elementary School, retention pond excavation continues, he said. “We’ll be ready to start erecting in the next few weeks,” Cherry said.

The board also agreed to an additional $69,100 to make sure temperature controls throughout the district are all the same, for the sake of consistency. The board also decided to spend $61,000 on luxury vinyl tiles for flooring.

A fifth school resource officer was authorized under a memorandum of understanding with the Chesterton Police Department. The officer will allow elementary schools to see resources officers, too.