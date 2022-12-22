UPDATE: Firefighters battle blaze at Chesterton school

CHESTERTON — Firefighters from several area departments battled a blaze late Thursday morning that broke out in an addition under construction at Westchester Intermediate School at 1050 S. 5th St.

No one was injured in the fire that was reported shortly after 11 a.m. and students are off for winter break, said Chesterton Deputy Fire Chief Rudy Jimenez.

A construction crew was on scene working when the fire broke out, Jimenez said. The cause had not yet been determined, but firefighters on the roof were tossing down burning panels of foam insulation.

Dark smoke from the fire could be seen miles away drifting toward the east as the first snow flakes began to fall from the highly-anticipated winter storm.

Check back to nwi.com as more information becomes available.