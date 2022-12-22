 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking alert urgent

UPDATE: Firefighters battle blaze at Chesterton school

  • Updated
  • 0

CHESTERTON — Firefighters from several area departments battled a blaze late Thursday morning that broke out in an addition under construction at Westchester Intermediate School at 1050 S. 5th St.

No one was injured in the fire that was reported shortly after 11 a.m. and students are off for winter break, said Chesterton Deputy Fire Chief Rudy Jimenez.

A construction crew was on scene working when the fire broke out, Jimenez said. The cause had not yet been determined, but firefighters on the roof were tossing down burning panels of foam insulation.

Dark smoke from the fire could be seen miles away drifting toward the east as the first snow flakes began to fall from the highly-anticipated winter storm.

Check back to nwi.com as more information becomes available.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This new space age material can absorb in 100 times its weight in liquid

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts