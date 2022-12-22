UPDATE: Welding blamed for Thursday fire at Chesterton school

CHESTERTON — A late morning fire Thursday at Westchester Intermediate School is believed to have been started by a construction worker welding and igniting foam roof insulation, the town reported.

Pallets of foam insulation on the roof of an addition under construction at the site went up in flames and dark smoke from the blaze could be seen for miles.

Firefighters from several area departments responded shortly before 11 a.m. to the site at 1050 S. 5th St. and the fire was put out by 12:36 p.m., the town said.

No one was injured in the fire and students are off for winter break, Chesterton Deputy Fire Chief Rudy Jimenez said.

Approximately 10,000 to 15,000 gallons of water were used to douse the flames, allowing firefighters to reach the roof and throw the smoldering insulation to the ground, the town said. The foam was to be placed in a dumpster ahead of the high winds expected as part of the approaching winter storm.

"There was no extension of the fire to the structure of the addition itself," the town reported. "The main WIS building was not involved in the blaze at all."

Fire departments assisting the town were Liberty Township, Porter, Portage, Burns Harbor, Beverly Shores, Valparaiso, South Haven and Pines.