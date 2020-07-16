Dunes hosts annual sand sculpt contest Saturday
alert urgent

Dunes hosts annual sand sculpt contest Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}

CHESTERTON — Whether you’re a participant or just a curious onlooker, the Indiana Dunes State Park invites the public to the 23rd annual sand sculpting contest Saturday.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. on the east end of the beach pavilion and continues through 11 a.m. or until the field of participants is full. Judging begins at noon, with awards announced at 1 p.m.

The contest is open to individuals and teams. Those needing a jump start may begin sculpting sand at 7 a.m.

Last year’s winners included a family from DeWitt, Iowa, and a group of local Navigators, an offshoot of scouting.

Friends of the Indiana Dunes supports the contest and provides awards in three categories: funniest, most creative and most thematic. Awards will be presented to entrants 15 years old and younger, as well as teams with members 15 and older.

Marie Laudeman, interpretive naturalist at the state park, said this year’s contest theme is outer space.

“It is sure to be a stellar year,” Laudeman said, “and we are excited to see what out-of-this-world creations appear on our beach.”

Observers may vote between noon and 1 p.m. for their favorite sculpture for the Viewers Choice Award.

There is no entry fee for the contest. The gate fee remains $7 for in-state vehicles and $12 for out-of-state vehicles.

The park is located at 1600 North 25 East. For more on the sand sculpting contest, call 219-926-1390.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Lincoln Flats chef talks reopening amid coronavirus pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts