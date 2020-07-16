Dunes hosts annual sand sculpt contest Saturday

CHESTERTON — Whether you’re a participant or just a curious onlooker, the Indiana Dunes State Park invites the public to the 23rd annual sand sculpting contest Saturday.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. on the east end of the beach pavilion and continues through 11 a.m. or until the field of participants is full. Judging begins at noon, with awards announced at 1 p.m.
The contest is open to individuals and teams. Those needing a jump start may begin sculpting sand at 7 a.m.
Last year’s winners included a family from DeWitt, Iowa, and a group of local Navigators, an offshoot of scouting.
Friends of the Indiana Dunes supports the contest and provides awards in three categories: funniest, most creative and most thematic. Awards will be presented to entrants 15 years old and younger, as well as teams with members 15 and older.
Marie Laudeman, interpretive naturalist at the state park, said this year’s contest theme is outer space.
“It is sure to be a stellar year,” Laudeman said, “and we are excited to see what out-of-this-world creations appear on our beach.”
Observers may vote between noon and 1 p.m. for their favorite sculpture for the Viewers Choice Award.
There is no entry fee for the contest. The gate fee remains $7 for in-state vehicles and $12 for out-of-state vehicles.
The park is located at 1600 North 25 East. For more on the sand sculpting contest, call 219-926-1390.
