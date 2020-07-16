Dunes hosts annual sand sculpt contest Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHESTERTON — Whether you’re a participant or just a curious onlooker, the Indiana Dunes State Park invites the public to the 23rd annual sand sculpting contest Saturday.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. on the east end of the beach pavilion and continues through 11 a.m. or until the field of participants is full. Judging begins at noon, with awards announced at 1 p.m.

The contest is open to individuals and teams. Those needing a jump start may begin sculpting sand at 7 a.m.

Last year’s winners included a family from DeWitt, Iowa, and a group of local Navigators, an offshoot of scouting.

Friends of the Indiana Dunes supports the contest and provides awards in three categories: funniest, most creative and most thematic. Awards will be presented to entrants 15 years old and younger, as well as teams with members 15 and older.

Marie Laudeman, interpretive naturalist at the state park, said this year’s contest theme is outer space.

“It is sure to be a stellar year,” Laudeman said, “and we are excited to see what out-of-this-world creations appear on our beach.”

Observers may vote between noon and 1 p.m. for their favorite sculpture for the Viewers Choice Award.