Dunes Learning Center hosts spring open house

CHESTERTON — The Dunes Learning Center hosts an open house from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 14.

It's a chance for parents and children to hike, see the camp, make friends and explore the natural world around them, all in one of the most biologically diverse national parks in the country.

“Early spring is a great time to get outside,” said Dunes Learning Center executive director, Geof Benson. “This open house is a great chance to look for signs of spring after a long, gray winter. Take a hike, get pollinator seed bombs to plant at home or just enjoy the live music and cookies.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A free shuttle bus will also be available for visitors to take a trip to the historic Chellberg Farm for its Maple Sugar Time event.

"Experience maple sugaring throughout history at Maple Sugar Time,” said Erin Crofton, education director at Dunes Learning Center. “From Native Americans to Swedish settlers like the Chellberg family, local people have enjoyed the sweet taste of maple syrup for centuries. This is a great chance to meet the animals, explore the farm and take a hike."

Dunes Learning Center is located at 700 Howe Road, Chesterton. Register for the free event at DunesLearningCenter.org/events.