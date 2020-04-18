Dunes Learning Center interns receive more than environmental education

PORTER — Dunes Learning Center interns receive more than just environmental education.
Graduates and college students are finding the perfect opportunity to get outside, work in a national park and spread awareness about conservation as naturalist interns and cabin leaders for Dunes Learning Center.
These interns teach visiting students, summer campers and curious adults about the biodiversity and history of the Indiana Dunes National Park.
“I have a national park in my own backyard that no one really knows about,” said Nate Bibat, interpretive naturalist and Purdue University graduate.
"People around here don’t think that a beautiful place like the dunes can exist in such an industrial area. It’s nice to teach about how nature and industry can coexist.”
Growing up in a big city and coming from a family physically unable to get into the wild, naturalist Haylee Hinton says she always felt nature was calling to her. For Hinton, interning at DLC was a welcome home.
“I couldn’t have expected how much this job would feel like coming home,” Hinton said. “I didn’t realize how disconnected I’d become from nature until I got here [to DLC]. When I feel drained or stressed out, just existing in wild nature allows me to relax and draw on that calming energy to replenish my own.”
For animal lover Anne Gundrum, being able to work in one of the most biologically diverse national parks in the country is a huge perk.
“I love the animals. I’ve been a big lover of animals since before I can remember,” Gundrum said. “Without a doubt snakes are my favorite. I believe they are the most amazing creatures. They’re also very misunderstood, so I really do enjoy teaching people how important they are to an ecosystem.”
Those who grew up in the area and spent time in the national park appreciate the sentimental value of working at Dunes Learning Center.
“The Indiana Dunes National Park has a special place in my heart. Some of my favorite memories as a child were made at the Dunes. So, it’s been really fun hiking around with my DLC trail groups to areas I used to go as a child,” Gundrum said.
Interns and cabin leaders plan and lead a variety of activities at DLC. They educate children through games, programs and long hikes through the park.
“You can really see the impact of what we’re teaching on the kids’ faces,” said Lily Eligator, interpretive naturalist and Brandeis College graduate. “It’s awesome to be able to do different activities every day, teach the kids and see that what we’re doing will have an impact on their future.”
The experience acquired by these DLC employees exceeds more than just environmental education. Training covers a wide variety of topics including interpretation techniques, social-emotional learning, anti-bullying and more.
Dunes Learning Center is a nonprofit residential environmental education center and camp devoted to inspiring lasting curiosity and stewardship with nature.
