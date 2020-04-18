Dunes Learning Center interns receive more than environmental education

For animal lover Anne Gundrum, being able to work in one of the most biologically diverse national parks in the country is a huge perk.

“I love the animals. I’ve been a big lover of animals since before I can remember,” Gundrum said. “Without a doubt snakes are my favorite. I believe they are the most amazing creatures. They’re also very misunderstood, so I really do enjoy teaching people how important they are to an ecosystem.”

Those who grew up in the area and spent time in the national park appreciate the sentimental value of working at Dunes Learning Center.

“The Indiana Dunes National Park has a special place in my heart. Some of my favorite memories as a child were made at the Dunes. So, it’s been really fun hiking around with my DLC trail groups to areas I used to go as a child,” Gundrum said.

Interns and cabin leaders plan and lead a variety of activities at DLC. They educate children through games, programs and long hikes through the park.

“You can really see the impact of what we’re teaching on the kids’ faces,” said Lily Eligator, interpretive naturalist and Brandeis College graduate. “It’s awesome to be able to do different activities every day, teach the kids and see that what we’re doing will have an impact on their future.”