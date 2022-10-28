Early voters turn out in Porter County

VALPARAISO — As Election Day gets closer and closer, thousands of votes have already been cast in Porter County.
As of 2 p.m. Thursday, 2,224 absentee ballots had been turned in. Also, 7,336 people voted early in person.
“We’re getting there,” Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey told the Election Board. “The last two weeks are really crunch time.”
Salk School's Red Ribbon Week walk for drug awareness
This Saturday and next, early voting sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Bailey said. They’re also open during those hours on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Early voting sites are Chesterton Town Hall, Hebron Community Center, North County Government Complex in Portage, Union Township Fire Station No. 2, United Steelworkers Local 6787 on Ind. 149 and the Valparaiso Fire Training Center at 355 Evans Ave. in Valparaiso.
In addition, the votemobile will be at Kouts Public Library, South Haven Public Library and Jamestown Apartments at various times until early voting ends at noon Nov. 7.
The 44 vote centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 8. Porter County voters can visit any of the county’s polling places open that day, regardless of where they live within the county.
This is the first general election in which vote centers will be used in the county. They were first used in the spring. Locations can also be found at
porterco.org.
Northwest Indiana 2022 early voting sites, hours
Lake County Government Center, 2293 N. Main St., Crown Point
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Marc Chase
Judge Lorenzo Arredondo Justice Center, 3711 Main St., East Chicago
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Google Maps
Gary Public Library, 220 W. 5th Ave., Gary
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Times file photo
Lake County Courthouse, 232 Russell St., Hammond
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Times file photo
Hobart Police and Community Center, 705 E. 4th St., Hobart
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Times file photo
Lowell Town Hall, 501 E. Main St., Lowell
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Times file photo
Munster Town Hall, 1005 Ridge Rd., Munster
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Times file photo
Schererville Town Hall, 10 E. Joliet St., Schererville
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Times file photo
St. John Township Assessor's Office, 9157 Wicker Ave., St. John
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Times file photo
Wicker Park Social Center, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Times file photo
Winfield Public Library, 10771 Randolph St., Winfield
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Google Maps
Chesterton Town Hall, 790 Broadway, Chesterton
Early voting hours at this location for
Porter County voters: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://www.porterco.org/1111/Early-Voting.
Times file photo
Hebron Community Center, 611 N. Main St., Hebron
Early voting hours at this location for
Porter County voters: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://www.porterco.org/1111/Early-Voting.
Google Maps
North Porter County Government Complex, 3560 Willowcreek Road, Portage
Early voting hours at this location for
Porter County voters: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://www.porterco.org/1111/Early-Voting.
Times file photo
Porter County Administration Building, 155 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso
Early voting hours at this location for
Porter County voters: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://www.porterco.org/1111/Early-Voting.
Times file photo
Union Township Fire Station #2, 267 N. 600 W., Valparaiso
Early voting hours at this location for
Porter County voters: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://www.porterco.org/1111/Early-Voting.
Google Maps
United Steelworkers Hall, 1100 Max Mochal Hwy. (SR 149), Chesterton
Early voting hours at this location for
Porter County voters: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://www.porterco.org/1111/Early-Voting.
Google Maps
Valparaiso Fire Training Center, 355 Evans Ave., Valparaiso
Early voting hours at this location for
Porter County voters: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://www.porterco.org/1111/Early-Voting.
Google Maps
LaPorte County Office Complex, 302 W. 8th St., Michigan City
Early voting hours at this location for
LaPorte County voters: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://laporteco.in.gov/early-voting-information-2/.
Google Maps
LaPorte County Complex, 809 State St., LaPorte
Early voting hours at this location for
LaPorte County voters: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://laporteco.in.gov/early-voting-information-2/.
Google Maps
Former Coolspring Library, 7089 W 400 N, Michigan City
Early voting hours at this location for
LaPorte County voters: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://laporteco.in.gov/early-voting-information-2/.
Google Maps
Wanatah Town Hall, 104 N. Main St., Wanatah
Early voting hours at this location for
LaPorte County voters: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://laporteco.in.gov/early-voting-information-2/.
Provided
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!