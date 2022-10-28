Early voters turn out in Porter County

VALPARAISO — As Election Day gets closer and closer, thousands of votes have already been cast in Porter County.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, 2,224 absentee ballots had been turned in. Also, 7,336 people voted early in person.

“We’re getting there,” Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey told the Election Board. “The last two weeks are really crunch time.”

This Saturday and next, early voting sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Bailey said. They’re also open during those hours on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Early voting sites are Chesterton Town Hall, Hebron Community Center, North County Government Complex in Portage, Union Township Fire Station No. 2, United Steelworkers Local 6787 on Ind. 149 and the Valparaiso Fire Training Center at 355 Evans Ave. in Valparaiso.

In addition, the votemobile will be at Kouts Public Library, South Haven Public Library and Jamestown Apartments at various times until early voting ends at noon Nov. 7.

The 44 vote centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 8. Porter County voters can visit any of the county’s polling places open that day, regardless of where they live within the county.

This is the first general election in which vote centers will be used in the county. They were first used in the spring. Locations can also be found at porterco.org.