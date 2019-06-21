With nearly 9,500 trees maintained by the city, it’s no surprise that Valparaiso is designated as a Tree City.
However, it may surprise many residents to know what it takes to tend this valuable part of the city’s infrastructure.
“There is a tremendous amount of work that goes into maintaining the city-owned trees,” city arborist Matt McBain said.
In addition to conducting scheduling daily assessments, McBain and his tree crew maintains a tree inventory database, engages in education initiatives, and works with the community to prune, plant, remove at-risk trees, mulch and update inventories.
Such efforts have helped Valparaiso be named a Tree City for 16 years, says Nate McGinley, director of Valparaiso Public Works. The designation is part of a national program that requires communities to meet four core standards of sound urban forestry management: maintaining a tree board or department, having a community tree ordinance, spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry and celebrating Arbor Day.
Last fall, the public works department partnered with the Central Neighborhood Association, which raised community funds that the department matched, to plant trees in the downtown neighborhood.
“With the cooperation of the public works tree crew, Shade Brigade volunteers and neighborhood residents, the project planted over 40 street trees,” McGinley said. The total for the year was 141 trees.
“The city of Valparaiso’s urban forest is one of the most important, beautiful, natural and ecologically beneficial aspects of the city,” McGinley said. “The city administration, parks department and public works department are devoted to maintaining our urban and park trees for current and future generations to enjoy.”
To help maintain the city’s trees, the public works department’s tree crew has three full-time staff members, which includes McBain as a certified arborist.
Stephen Martinson, horticulture superintendent for Valparaiso Parks & Recreation, says planting trees is important to not only increase the city’s urban forest, but also to maintain it.
“Trees growing in the city are especially under pressure from human activity and poor soils,” he said. “We do plant new trees when the opportunity is there, but many of our plantings are replacing or anticipating replacing older trees.”
In addition to city department funds, communities have several resources available to help fund the purchase of trees, Martinson said.
“Lately we have gotten the most from the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Committee,” Martinson said. “They have a program where communities can apply for free trees. Most everything they offer are native species trees.”
Donated private funds also can help complete of larger projects, Martinson said.
“Trees provide aesthetic benefit as well as improve the environment for humans and the creatures around us,” he said.