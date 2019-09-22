PORTAGE — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also conducted an inspection at ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor after the facility discharged higher-than-permitted levels of cyanide and ammonia into the east branch of the Little Calumet River the week of Aug. 11, a spokeswoman said Friday.
The EPA said it will prepare an inspection report and has a goal to finalize and share the report within 70 days of the inspection.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is working on its own inspection report, which has not yet been released.
Officials at the Hoosier Environmental Council and Save the Dunes said many questions remain regarding the releases at ArcelorMittal, including when the company first became aware of a problem and how long it takes for cyanide and ammonia to dissipate in the environment. They have questioned why ArcelorMittal, IDEM and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources didn't inform the public of the releases until Aug. 14, at least a day after state officials began investigating a fish die-off.
The environmental groups are concerned because the companies self-report problems to environmental regulators, which could lead to some violations going unreported if they do not result in an observable problem outside the plant. They also questioned why IDEM recently permitted ArcelorMittal to reduce the number of days per week it monitors its outfalls for possible signs of trouble.
About 3,000 fish were killed after the releases from ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor. The company said it took responsibility for the spill and continued to sample water after levels returned below permitted levels.
The law firm of Dogan & Dogan filed a notice of intent to sue the company on behalf of more than 70 clients, some of whom described swimming downstream of the releases in the Burns Waterway. Workers at waterfront properties collected dead fish and ground them up, potentially inadvertently exposing themselves to airborne chemicals released from the fishes' bodies, the notice says.
ArcelorMittal said the releases were caused by a loss of power Aug. 11 at a pump station for the blast furnace process water recycle system.
Based on operating history at the station, staff did not think the failures would lead to concerns about cyanide, a company spokesman said.
The first water sampling date for cyanide after the failures was Aug. 13. A 24-hour composite sample was sent to a certified lab Aug. 14, and the amount of cyanide was calculated Aug. 15, ArcelorMittal said.
"Those results alerted ArcelorMittal that there was a cyanide concern," the spokesman said.
The company notified IDEM of the results the morning of Aug. 15 and submitted a written notification the same day. The cause of the release was disclosed Aug. 16, he said.
ArcelorMittal initially began conducting downstream sampling every quarter mile for 2.5 miles along the Little Calumet River. The company later expanded the sampling area to include the Lake Michigan shore from Porter Beach to the western part of West Beach.
The regulatory agencies that responded to the release "established a threshold concentration of 0.200 mg/L for free cyanide" to assess monitoring data for water in the east branch of the Little Calumet, the company said. The value is EPA's maximum contaminant level for drinking water.
"Water monitoring by ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor and the agencies indicate that free cyanide concentrations in the east branch of the Little Calumet River or at Lake Michigan beaches did not come close to approaching the threshold concentration value," the company said.