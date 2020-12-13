Ethan Lowe named to Valpo RDC by mayor

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso attorney Ethan Lowe has been apointed to the city's Redevelopment Commission by Mayor Matt Murphy.

"Ethan's longtime commitment and background in the city make him an excellent addition to the redevelopment commission," Murphy said. "We look forward to his expertise on this important commission."

A longtime resident of the city, Lowe serves as corporate counsel for ENVOCORE in the city. He previously served as a city attorney and currently is on the board of directors for Porter County Aging and Community Services, the Porter-Starke Services as well as the Porter-Starke Services Foundation, and the Porter County Board of Elections and Registration.

A graduate of Purdue University, he got his law degree from the Robert H. McKinney School of Law at Indiana University. Lowe and his wife Heather have three daughters.

The redevelopment commission is responsible for planning redevelopment projects throughout the city using tax increment financing money and grants.

Lowe's term on the commission will begin Jan. 1. He is replacing Rick Uschel on the commission. Other members of the commission are Rob Thorgren, Trish Sarkisian, City Council members George Douglas and Evan Costas. Tim Bucher is the Valparaiso Schools' representative.

