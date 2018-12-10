VALPARAISO — A local family of four has dedicated December to helping those in need by organizing a blanket drive titled “Share the Warmth Valparaiso.” The initiative organized by Michelle, Jim, Abby and Brie Alex will collect and distribute blankets via a variety of local public schools and nonprofit agencies.
Now through Dec. 18, blanket donations can be made online via the Share the Warmth Valparaiso registry at Walmart.com or at a donation basket located at these establishments: Home Care, 15 N. Franklin St.; First Merchant Bank, 855 Thornapple Way; Horizon Bank, 4208 Calumet Ave.; L Salon, 57 N. Franklin St.; Oak Partners, 200 E. Lincolnway; Strack & Van Til, 2168 U.S. 30.
The family is collecting new twin-, full- and queen-size blankets.
For more information, visit the Share the Warmth Facebook page or contact Michelle Alex at 219-510-5775.