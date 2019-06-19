With summer on the horizon, fruit and vegetable fans will be seeking out fresh produce at local farmers markets.

Besides the farmers market, the nonprofit Valparaiso Events organizes a variety of things to do around town:

Summer Outdoor Movies

Dusk Tuesdays through July 16 at Porter Health Amphitheater in Central Park Plaza. The free event includes family friendly titles such as "Ralph Breaks the Internet" and "The Incredibles 2" and preshow games and entertainment.

Summer Concert Series

7 p.m. Thursdays July 18-Aug. 29 at Porter Health Amphitheater in Central Park Plaza. The free concerts feature area musicians such as Duke Tumatoe & the Power Trio plus and Wedding Banned.

Wine Festival

6-8 p.m. July 20 Urschel Pavilion. Wine tasting and music. Limited tickets prices from $17-$85 to still available. Unlimited sips and samples of 100-plus wines and wine industry professionals on hand. Charcuterie snack plate; additional food options for purchase.

Mayor’s Farewell Celebration

5-8 p.m. Aug. 17 Urschel Pavilion. Thank Jon Costas for 16 years as Valparaiso mayor. Carnival rides, bounce house, restaurants selling foods plus free dessert. Live entertainment by The Mega Beatles and more.

Popcorn Festival

7 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Sept. 7 Central Park Plaza. A parade, race, entertainment, popcorn and more. Preliminary events held Sept. 5 and 6.

Valparaiso Art Festival

10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 29-30 Central Park Plaza. Meet 80-plus juried artists and artisans from across the nation while viewing their works. Staged and curated by art organizers Amdur Productions. Lunch and live music will be available.

Fall Harvest Festival

4-6 p.m. Oct. 18 and 11 a.m.-2 p..m. Oct. 19. Trick-or-treat Friday at downtown Valparaiso at restaurants, retailers, other organizations. Free hayrides by Valparaiso Parks Department. Free, family-friendly activities at Central Park Plaza Saturday with live entertainment. New this year is a Community Tailgate Oct. 20 with a game shown live on the big screen.

Holly Days

5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 downtown Valparaiso. Stroll through the decorated streets, visit favorite shops, and dine at unique restaurants during their holiday open houses.

More information , visit valparaisoevents.com or call 219-464-8332.