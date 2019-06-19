It’s a feast for the eyes, the table or even the office at lunchtime. The Valparaiso Farmers Market, with a 30-plus-year history, offers a rich array of foods and other products, says Tina St. Aubin, executive director of Valparaiso Events, which puts on the market.
From 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Saturday through Oct. 15 at Central Park Plaza’s William E. Urschel Pavilion, 70 Lafayette St., 60 to 70 vendor booths represent farmers market go-tos and a lot more.
Damien and Ali Appel, owners of Native Roots, are among the vendors, selling fresh, leafy greens, with 12 to 15 varieties of head lettuce accounting for 40 percent of their vegetable sales. They also sell goat-milk soap, produced from the small herd on their Wanatah farm. Shoppers will also find their farm-grown shiitake and oyster mushrooms.
This is the Appels' seventh season at the market. “It’s a rich experience. We get to interact with our community on a weekly basis and get to know them. It’s really special for us,” says Damien Appel.
For three decades and counting, it appears special for shoppers, too, especially with the variety of vendors. Wares include poultry, eggs, popcorn, honey and hand-made items. Everything has to be in the theme of a farmers market, says St. Aubin.
Vendors can sign up for Tuesdays, Saturdays, or both. “Having the farmers market two days a week, we try to hit everybody’s schedule whether they work on the weekends or during the week. Some people come here on their lunch hour,” says St. Aubin.
Reg Krueger, owner of Reggie’s Veggies, has participated in the market for more than 30 years. He offers cabbage, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, 25 pepper varieties, heirloom tomatoes, red and yellow cherries, winter squash and musk melon. “Something told me to add okra this year” from his 15 acres of vegetables outside Kouts. He’s at the market Tuesday and Saturday afternoons and will have a stand in July in downtown Valparaiso.
The Stoner Family Farms sells its lamb products. Owners Ken and Julie Stoner opened Stoner Family Farms in Valparaiso in 2014 with family expertise in raising sheep fed select grains, grasses, hay and forage free of growth stimulants, added hormones, or preservatives. Its meats include boneless leg of lamb, kabobs, chops, stew meat, ground lamb, shanks, bratwurst, organs and bones processed and vacuum-packaged at an Indiana Board of Animal Health facility.
There on Saturdays, this is the Stoners’ sixth season at the farmers market. “We love interacting with the people there, and our customers come back over and over. The atmosphere under the pavilion — there’s music, it’s fun,” says Julie Stoner.
Besides live entertainment from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays, reusable tote bags are given away while supplies last.