HEBRON — A fireworks incident that claimed the life of a Hebron man is still under investigation and those who purchased what has now been determined as illegal fireworks could face charges.
"Our initial reports that the fireworks were consumer grade were inaccurate," said Hebron Police Chief Joshua Noel on Friday.
Noel said after further investigation it was found that the fireworks used by a group of residents on July 7 in the 600 block of Persimmon Parkway were indeed display grade and regulated by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Fireworks, Tobacco and Explosives.
Scott McKee, 37, died and another man was injured when the two men were firing 3-inch mortars. McKee was placing a mortar into the tube when it exploded prematurely and struck him in the head. The second man was airlifted to a Chicago hospital with what was described then as significant injuries.
Preliminary reports released by officials had determined the fireworks being used that night at the neighborhood holiday party were consumer grade. Noel said, however, after further investigation and research, it has been determined the fireworks were federally-regulated and illegal to purchase, possess or use in Indiana by consumers.
Noel said the size of the firework is not the determining factor as to their grade. Whether or not firework is deemed consumer or professional grade is determined by the explosive composition of the firework.
Noel said they have turned over a report to the Porter County Prosecutor's office to determine if anyone involved in the purchase or use of the fireworks that killed McKee could face charges. A representative of the office confirmed that the report is under review for potential charges.
Noel said they believe McKee, the father of three, was involved in the purchase of the fireworks as well as other people. He added, however, people have not been very cooperative with the investigation.
Noel said they don't know how or where the illegal fireworks were purchased and have requested federal authorities assist in the continuing investigation.
The police department, prosecutor's office and ATF are continuing to investigate the incident.
Last year, 238 fireworks-related injuries were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security said.
More than 30 percent of cases involved people 18 and younger, 30 percent were burns to the hands and fingers, 11.7 percent involved eye injuries and 49 percent were caused by firecrackers, rockets and sparklers.
Malfunctioning or mishandling of fireworks accounted for nearly 57 percent of reported injuries, and 61.3 percent of cases involved use of fireworks on private property.
