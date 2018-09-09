For a fifth year, Texas Corral Restaurant hosted a car show and family fun night to give local families an outlet to have fun and spend time with each other while supporting a local organization. The Car Show and Family Fun Night is an annual fundraiser that raises resources for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana’s South Haven Club, while also promoting awareness about the South Haven Club and the after-school programs it offers to youth ages 5 to 18 years.
“Our partnership with Texas Corral is one that works very well for our club and community,” said Jason Kegebein, club director for the South Haven Boys & Girls Club. “Texas Corral is a great family restaurant, and this event not only allows our club to share with families’ information about our after-school programs available to them and their kids, it also is a night promoting family togetherness by having fun and sharing a great meal with one another.”
Ken Von Holtz, restaurant manager, has been a long-time ambassador for the South Haven Club. He started the event specifically for the club and remains involved with the club by serving on South Haven Club’s Advisory Board and the 5K Arctic Dash Race Committee. In addition to holding this fundraiser for the club, he engages other local businesses to give back, including Bob and Ruth Jones of BJ’s Coins and Jewelry who made a $500 gift to the club during the Car Show and Family Fun Night.