Fire crews battle agriculture fire for more than 2 hours in Boone Township, officials say

A working grain dryer and corn crib structure caught fire Wednesday night in Boone Township, just north of Hebron, officials say.

 Provided by the Hebron Volunteer Fire Department

BOONE TWP. — A working grain dryer and corn crib structure caught fire Wednesday night, just north of Hebron, officials say.

The Hebron Volunteer Fire Department, along with various automatic mutual aid companies, arrived at the blaze about 9:15 p.m. in the 70 West block of 600 South.

Officials said all occupants were accounted for and safely away from the flaming structure, with no injuries reported. 

Crews worked about two and a half hours to extinguish the fire, officials said. The cause has yet to be determined.

