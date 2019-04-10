Fire devastates family home, displaces Wheeler residents

WHEELER — Firefighters from five departments battled a blaze in south Wheeler that melted the vinyl siding from the walls and left much of the interior in charred ruins.
The Union Volunteer Fire Department was called at 4 p.m. Tuesday to a residential fire on Park Avenue in south Wheeler, Fire Lt. Carter Werno said.
Firefighters were met with heavy flames in the north end of the house with the second and first floor engulfed. On the north end of the home, the second floor collapsed into the main floor, Werno said.
He said 75% to 80% of the structure suffered heavy damage, and the family will be displaced from their home for quite a while.
The fire was extinguished after about 45 minutes, and no injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.
Photos from the aftermath show the melted vinyl siding bubbling and peeling from an exterior wall and the charred, collapsed interior of the home.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Union, Boone Grove, Lakes of the Four Seasons, South Haven and Burns Harbor firefighters and Porter EMS all worked together on the scene.
“Everyone did an outstanding job and worked flawlessly together,” Werno said.